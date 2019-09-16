Packages from China will get much more expensive for Americans

In a move that may personally sting hundreds of thousands — perhaps millions — of online entrepreneurs on both sides of the Pacific, Freight Waves earlier this month reported that “the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will leave the Universal Postal Union (UPU) on October 17, ending 144 years of U.S. involvement in the international body that governs the exchange of mail and postal parcels between countries, and perhaps fundamentally changing the landscape of global air shipping.”

Under the current system, “developing countries enjoy relatively low shipping rates into the U.S. Meanwhile, the U.S., with its highly advanced market, would typically pay more… For example, a 4.4-pound parcel shipped from China to the U.S. could cost less than a domestic shipment shipped between, say, New York and Detroit.”

This means a massive increase in postal costs: “The practical effect of the exit of the U.S. would be a rate increase of at least 300 percent on postal parcel traffic to the U.S. from heavy net exporting countries as rates kept artificially low for decades begin to normalize,” according to an analysis cited by Freight Waves.

When will prices change? It’s not clear. But the meeting that will confirm America’s departure from the UPU takes place in Geneva on September 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-China techno-trade war, now on day 438, is no closer to a resolution. From Washington, D.C., the Hill reports: