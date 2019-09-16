 The future of fake meat in China - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
Newsletter

The future of fake meat in China

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

In the U.S., plant-based meat alternatives are all the rage. Beyond Meat, which serves up meat imitation products made from a mix of 22 ingredients, has quintupled in stock price since it went public in May. Impossible Foods, which adds in a genetically engineered ingredient to make its imitation meat “bleed,” is now the focus of investor buzz.

These fake meat leaders are now eyeing China. According to Sixth Tone, “Both are already expanding rapidly in Hong Kong and preparing to launch across the mainland — Beyond by the end of 2019, and Impossible within two years.” The chief executive of Impossible Foods even told Reuters, “China is our highest priority for future expansion, full stop.”

But can they replicate their success in the largest market across the Pacific? Sixth Tone explains why it’s uncertain:

  • Chinese competitors were bolstered by Beyond’s debut: “shares in nearly every Chinese company with even a tangential relation to plant-based protein skyrocketed on Shanghai’s A-share market.”
  • Domestic companies like Whole Perfect and Hong Chang Biotechnology are making a wider variety of plant-based meat products at cheaper prices than Impossible and Beyond.
  • China’s Buddhists have made popular vegetarian dishes for hundreds of years, and what is seen as a good meat substitute may be more culturally relative than companies assume.
  • Pork is the most popular meat in China, and that also happens to be one that no one has found a good substitute for yet because of its high fat content.

Either way, the meat alternative market is likely to grow in China, for several reasons.

  • The “government aims to convince consumers to halve their meat consumption by 2030 to cut carbon emissions and combat obesity,” according to Sixth Tone.
  • Vegetarianism is growing among younger Chinese people, as are preferences for organic and other foods perceived as healthy.
  • Endemic food safety problems — see, for example, the next story on the swine fever epizootic sweeping the country — may reduce China’s appetite for meat.
Share
U.S. Senate passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Jack Ma moves on from Alibaba

The editors September 16, 2019

‘Comrades, pork prices really scare me!’

The editors September 16, 2019

U.S. Senate passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The editors September 16, 2019

The writing of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

The editors September 16, 2019

Betting big on Chinese biotech

The editors September 9, 2019

Black Cat Detective and 1980s nostalgia

The editors September 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.