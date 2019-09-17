 What to do when you get tear gassed in Hong Kong - SupChina
Politics

What to do when you get tear gassed in Hong Kong

Photo: Kin Cheung, AP

In media industry jargon, “service journalism” refers to useful information provided to make the reader’s daily life better — news you can use. It is a sign of the times in Hong Kong that the South China Morning Post, the city’s premier English-language newspaper, has published an interview with a doctor who offers helpful advice on what to do after you get tear gassed. In brief:

“What should you do after coming in contact with tear gas? Flush your eyes with water or saline…wash your skin with soap and water.”

The doctor advises on what to do if tear gas comes into your apartment (a common occurrence recently): Get out of there as quickly as possible!

If the last weekend is anything to go by, Hong Kongers will need to heed that advice for many weeks to come. Here is the latest from the troubled Special Administrative Region:

There were violent clashes between protesters, police, and counter-protesters throughout the weekend. The South China Morning Post has a good five-minute video that sums up Sunday’s action: On Sunday, central Hong Kong once again became a battleground.

Carrie Lam defended Hong Kong judges: The South China Morning Post reports that Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é) “and two leading legal bodies have strongly condemned an ‘unfounded’ attack on local judges by Beijing loyalists, who accused them of being too lenient in granting bail to protesters and failing to hand down deterrent sentences.”

“Guangzhou surpassed Hong Kong International Airport in terms of the number of monthly passengers carried for the first time in August, while Shenzhen airport also reported a significant uptick in flight traffic, according to official data,” according to the South China Morning Post.

“Moody’s has downgraded Hong Kong’s rating outlook to negative, citing growing risks to the Asian financial hub’s institutional strength, but maintained its current rating in a break with the recent downgrade by rival Fitch Ratings,” reports the Financial Times (paywall).

Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

