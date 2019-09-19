 Introducing: 'Strangers in China' (Sinica Podcast Network) - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
FeaturedPodcast

Introducing: ‘Strangers in China,’ newest member of the Sinica Podcast Network

The Sinica Podcast Network is proud to introduce the latest member of our family, Strangers in China, hosted by Clay Baldo. It features the voices of an emergent new China. Dissident voices, outspoken voices, marginalized voices, queer voices. Some are people who just find one aspect of living in China unreasonable, others are people who are rebellious. Some want to push the boundaries creatively, while others are just fighting to be seen. All are uniquely Chinese.

People who think differently can feel out of place in China, and we capture that experience. Our perspective: If they live differently, they see Chinese society in a new way. We’re here to listen closely and illuminate their stories.

In Chapter 1, we meet Lily, a professional 32-year-old woman living in Shanghai, navigating the divide between the expectations of her family deep in rural China and her own desires for her future has never been easy. As an unmarried woman who long ago left her hometown, she faces mounting pressure from her family and community to find a partner and settle down.

Lily shares her struggles with rootlessness and a search for belonging, and the revelations she has had about the world beyond China that have helped shape who she is today — though often in direct opposition to traditional cultural norms.

The debut episode of Strangers in China also features Sherrie Hui in the co-host chair.

Subscribe to Strangers in China to hear the voices of a new China. Find the podcast on Apple PodcastsOvercastStitcher, or plug the RSS feed directly in to your favorite podcast app.

Listen now to: Chapter One: Rotten Girls

Share
LIHKG and Telegram: The software powering protests in Hong Kong Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

The Quantified Country

M.E. Strickland September 19, 2019

The ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ debate: Are China’s loans predatory?

Lucas Niewenhuis September 18, 2019

From lotus seed paste to salmon wasabi: The mooncakes of Mid-Autumn Festival 2019

Yue Sun September 16, 2019

China needs a better policy to address demographic realties

Kaiser Kuo September 16, 2019

Brazilian-born Elkeson scores twice in his China national football team debut

Mark Dreyer September 15, 2019

The life and work of Dai Tielang, director of ‘Black Cat Detective’

Tristan Shaw September 13, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.