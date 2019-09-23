Inside China’s ‘AI classrooms’

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

Earlier this year, SupChina reported that Chinese parents want students to wear dystopian brainwave-detecting headbands. Chinese internet users were highly critical of an “elite primary school in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province [that was] making its students wear brainwave-reading headbands that can supposedly detect their attention levels in the classroom.”

Now you can see the controversial technology in action, and hear from students, teachers, and parents at a school in Shanghai that has also implemented the “brainwave-reading” devices. The Wall Street Journal gained access to the school and published a video worth watching: In Chinese classrooms, AI monitors students’ every move (no paywall).