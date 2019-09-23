 Inside China’s ‘AI classrooms’ - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
Newsletter

Inside China’s ‘AI classrooms’

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

Earlier this year, SupChina reported that Chinese parents want students to wear dystopian brainwave-detecting headbands. Chinese internet users were highly critical of an “elite primary school in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province [that was] making its students wear brainwave-reading headbands that can supposedly detect their attention levels in the classroom.”

Now you can see the controversial technology in action, and hear from students, teachers, and parents at a school in Shanghai that has also implemented the “brainwave-reading” devices. The Wall Street Journal gained access to the school and published a video worth watching: In Chinese classrooms, AI monitors students’ every move (no paywall).

Share
Juul products vaporized Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Juul products vaporized

The editors September 23, 2019

Australia blames China for massive cyberattack

The editors September 23, 2019

The sexist music of Yan Lifei

The editors September 23, 2019

Spaced-out panda is mascot for 2022 Winter Olympics

The editors September 23, 2019

Jack Ma moves on from Alibaba

The editors September 16, 2019

‘Comrades, pork prices really scare me!’

The editors September 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.