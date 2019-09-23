 Juul products vaporized - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
Newsletter

Juul products vaporized

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

American e-cigarette leader Juul made its debut on Chinese markets — specifically, ecommerce sites JD.com and Alibaba-controlled Tmall — on September 9. With a staggering 300 million cigarette smokers in China, the opportunity for growth seemed massive.

But at least for now, Juul’s big plans for China have gone up in smoke. Within days of listing, both marketplaces abruptly removed Juul e-cigarettes — Tmall on September 13 and JD.com on September 17. Juul “wasn’t given an explanation for why its products were pulled,” Bloomberg reported.

This comes as the Trump administration promises to crack down on vaping in the U.S. in the wake of several reported deaths and cases of lung disease among vapers.

Here are some facts to know about cigarettes and e-cigarettes in China, drawn from our SupChina Signal on China’s cigarette smoking epidemic, and a TechBuzz China episode on the rise of e-cigarettes in China:

  • A state monopoly controls all cigarette production in China, and contributes between 7 percent and 11 percent of the Chinese government’s annual tax revenues.
  • The e-cigarette market in China is small, and Chinese people account for only 3 percent of the global e-cigarette market.
  • Hundreds of startups have been founded, however, including Myst Labs, which we highlighted in the July 30 Weekly Briefing.
  • The key challenges for companies are the same in the U.S. and China: counterfeiters, unauthorized distribution, and regulatory scrutiny.
Share
Australia blames China for massive cyberattack Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Australia blames China for massive cyberattack

The editors September 23, 2019

The sexist music of Yan Lifei

The editors September 23, 2019

Spaced-out panda is mascot for 2022 Winter Olympics

The editors September 23, 2019

Jack Ma moves on from Alibaba

The editors September 16, 2019

‘Comrades, pork prices really scare me!’

The editors September 16, 2019

The future of fake meat in China

The editors September 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.