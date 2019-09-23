 Spaced-out panda is mascot for 2022 Winter Olympics - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
Newsletter

Spaced-out panda is mascot for 2022 Winter Olympics

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

2022 Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen

A panda from the future, empowered by 5G

Beijing has unveiled the mascots it will use for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in the Chinese capital (despite the fact that it rarely snows there).

Bing Dwen Dwen (冰墩墩 bīng dūndūn), a panda who looks totally spaced out, will be plastered over all promotional materials for the upcoming Olympic Games. China Daily adds detail about why the panda looks the way it does:

  • Bing Dwen Dwen is “from the future,” with an “icy shell that is stylized as a sports helmet” that is also “similar to a spacesuit.” (The mascot’s introductory video ends with the panda flying to space to high-five an astronaut.)
  • The “series of colored floating lines around its head resemble tracks on an ice rink.”
  • The lines also indicate the “implementation of ultra-fast 5G technology and are meant to empower the panda.” (Beijing is obsessed with leading in 5G telecom technology, which SupChina has called a potential trajectory-changing national project.)

The Paralympic Games also received its mascot: an anthropomorphic red lantern named Shuey Rhon Rhon (雪容融 xuě róngróng), with normal, non-hypnotic eyes. Click here to view Shuey’s animated intro video.

Share
Will China "weaponize" its U.S. debt holdings? Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Jack Ma moves on from Alibaba

The editors September 16, 2019

‘Comrades, pork prices really scare me!’

The editors September 16, 2019

The future of fake meat in China

The editors September 16, 2019

U.S. Senate passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The editors September 16, 2019

The writing of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

The editors September 16, 2019

Betting big on Chinese biotech

The editors September 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.