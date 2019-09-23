The sexist music of Yan Lifei

Photo credit: SupChina illustration. On the right, Yan Lifei; on the left, Chinese propaganda from the 1950s, when gender equality was championed with Chairman Mao’s famous saying, “Women hold up half the sky.”

“Mommy, don’t go to work. Cuz even if you go, you won’t make much money.” These are not phrases pulled from a Jordan Peterson speech, but the music that millions of Chinese children are listening to these days.

The controversial tune “Mom, Don’t Go to Work” was written by Yán Lìfēi 闫立飞, and was brought to public attention in China earlier this month when it was performed in a singing competition on state broadcaster CCTV. On the show, a little girl, who was one of the contestants in that week’s episode, sung part of the song, which contained a string of problematic lyrics such as:

“Mommy, don’t go to work anymore. Otherwise, I have no one to play with.”

Otherwise, I have no one to play with.” “Mommy, even if you go to work, you won’t make much money.”

you won’t make much money.” “Mommy, look at me. What a poor child I am.”

A clip of the performance went viral on Weibo (in Chinese), one of China’s more popular social media platforms, and then: