 A bald-faced lie from New Zealand’s biggest Chinese newspaper - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
Politics

A bald-faced lie from New Zealand’s biggest Chinese newspaper

Established in 1863, the New Zealand Herald has the highest circulation of any newspaper in the country. In 2015, the Herald’s owner, NZME Publishing, formed a 50:50 joint venture with a former banker named Wáng Lìlì 王立立 to publish the Chinese NZ Herald.

Yesterday, Kiwi website Newsroom had this to report:

An investigation by Newsroom, with the help of China propaganda experts, found the news organization’s operational structure, and its Chinese state internet and security permits, amounted to the news site coming under the supervision and control of various Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities.

NZME denied the substance of the article, saying “the Chinese NZ Herald is not beholden to China’s media guidelines and censorship requirements.”

But the Chinese NZ Herald advertises state control on its own website! If you scroll down to the bottom of any webpage on the Chinese NZ Herald, you’ll see this: “京ICP备13048822号-26 京公网安备 11010202007750号.” That is a registration number from the Beijing internet authorities, tied to a Beijing registered company (called 北京中新唐印科技发展有限公司) — you can look it up on the Chinese government’s website registration portal.

In order to maintain this registration, the company has to comply with Chinese internet censorship laws, no exceptions. Displaying the registration number is as clear and loud an advertisement of control from Beijing as an enormous hammer and sickle and Chinese flag would be.

Share
Video: Uyghur prisoners shaved, shackled, and blindfolded Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Video: Uyghur prisoners shaved, shackled, and blindfolded

Jeremy Goldkorn September 24, 2019

Independence activist Su Beng dies at 100, believing until the end that ‘Taiwan people need to persevere’

Chris Horton September 22, 2019

First, the Solomon Islands, next, Kiribati?

Jeremy Goldkorn September 20, 2019

Patriotic ‘flash mob’ gears up for 70th anniversary

Jeremy Goldkorn September 19, 2019

The Quantified Country

M.E. Strickland September 19, 2019

The ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ debate: Are China’s loans predatory?

Lucas Niewenhuis September 18, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.