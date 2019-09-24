 Video: Uyghur prisoners shaved, shackled, and blindfolded - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/?referral=supchina
Politics

Video: Uyghur prisoners shaved, shackled, and blindfolded

More grim news for Muslims in China. The image above is from a video widely circulated on social media on the weekend that appears to show several hundred prisoners, presumably Uyghurs, blindfolded and shackled, with shaved heads, being lined up for transportation at a railway station in Korla, Xinjiang.

A “European security source” told Sky News that the footage “appears to be genuine.” In addition, cyber security researcher Nathan Ruser posted to Twitter a compelling explanation of how he verified that this video was likely filmed at Korla West Station in late August 2018. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

“A crackdown on Islam is spreading across China,” says the New York Times, describing the growing restrictions on expressions of Islamic faith on the Hui, a Muslim ethnic group that has so far escaped the mass internment policies that are being applied to the Uyghurs. On the same topic, the Washington Post has published: ‘Boiling us like frogs’: China’s clampdown on Muslims creeps into the heartland, finds new targets.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Sunday, per Al Jazeera: “I want to make clear that China’s repressive campaign in Xinjiang is not about terrorism. It’s about China’s attempt to erase its own citizens. We call on all countries to resist China’s demands to repatriate the Uyghurs.”

Share
Are Chinese and Western perspectives incompatible in our post-truth times? Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

A bald-faced lie from New Zealand’s biggest Chinese newspaper

Jeremy Goldkorn September 24, 2019

Independence activist Su Beng dies at 100, believing until the end that ‘Taiwan people need to persevere’

Chris Horton September 22, 2019

First, the Solomon Islands, next, Kiribati?

Jeremy Goldkorn September 20, 2019

Patriotic ‘flash mob’ gears up for 70th anniversary

Jeremy Goldkorn September 19, 2019

The Quantified Country

M.E. Strickland September 19, 2019

The ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ debate: Are China’s loans predatory?

Lucas Niewenhuis September 18, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.