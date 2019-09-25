Trump attacks China, defends religious freedom, totally ignores Uyghurs

Before he began swatting at the Democratic Party’s impeachment inquiry earlier today, President Donald Trump was at the United Nations General Assembly yesterday, where he devoted more than four minutes to a markedly more critical message on China than his address to the same hall last year, in which he praised Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平.

South China Morning Post has two notable quotes from Trump’s speech:

After China’s WTO accession, “Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property and also trade secrets on a grand scale.”

"The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honour its binding treaty made with the British and registered with the United Nations in which China commits to protect Hong Kong's freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life."

Many in Washington will likely see the tough love from Trump to Beijing, compared with the friendly talk in previous years, as a move of leadership.

But there is one China-related issue which Trump has still never talked about, and yesterday made more obvious than ever that he is intentionally avoiding leading on: Xinjiang. Reuters reports: