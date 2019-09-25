 ‘Drops of one-fifth or more’ in Chinese student enrollment at American universities - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
Business and Tech

‘Drops of one-fifth or more’ in Chinese student enrollment at American universities

The Associated Press reports that U.S.-China political tensions, and increasing visa uncertainties under an American administration hostile to foreigners and Chinese students in particular, have led to dramatic drops in Chinese student enrollment at American universities. The numbers cited:

  • A 34 percent drop in new Chinese graduate students at Bentley University in Massachusetts.
  • A 23 percent drop in Chinese student enrollment at the University of Vermont.
  • A 20 percent drop in Chinese student enrollment at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Other universities haven’t released numbers, but it seems quite likely that the University of Illinois could soon make a claim on an insurance policy it took out two years ago that “will pay US$60 million if revenue from Chinese students drops 20 per cent or more.”

More updates related to the U.S.-China trade war:

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China made “over 800 detailed recommendations to the Chinese Government, spread across 33 industry sectors and horizontal issues” in a new European Business in China – Position Paper 2019/2020. The core complaint — the need for reform of state-owned enterprises — is shared with the Trump administration.

Trump’s hyperfocus on agriculture was evident out in an awkward exchange with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in which he “questioned a decision by his top trade negotiators to ask Chinese officials to delay a planned trip to U.S. farming regions after trade talks last week,” Reuters reports.

“Chinese importers bought about 10 boatloads of U.S. soybeans,” or about 600,000 tonnes according to Reuters, but Bloomberg clarifies, “That’s not a huge amount and would look like more normal purchases in the absence of Trump’s tariffs. In the 12 months through August 2017, the last full marketing year before the trade war started, the U.S. exported a total of 36 million tons of soybeans to China.”

“Apple will continue to manufacture its Mac Pro computer in Austin, Texas, the company announced on Monday, just days after the Trump administration granted the company tariff exemptions for Mac Pro components made in China,” according to Politico.

Share
The difference between TikTok and Douyin Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

The difference between TikTok and Douyin

Lucas Niewenhuis September 25, 2019

China detains FedEx pilot as Chinese delegation heads home from D.C.

Jeremy Goldkorn September 23, 2019

LIHKG and Telegram: The software powering protests in Hong Kong

Jeremy Goldkorn September 19, 2019

Packages from China will get much more expensive for Americans

Jeremy Goldkorn September 16, 2019

Team Trump desperately seeking escape hatch?

Jeremy Goldkorn September 13, 2019

America can learn from China’s amazing high-speed rail network

Jeremy Goldkorn September 12, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.