Meng Wanzhou back to court, and not for the last time

The other side of U.S.-China trade tensions, of course, is technology tensions. That Washington identified this as a core concern was apparent since the U.S. Trade Representative released its “section 301” report that rocketed Made in China 2025 to Western media attention, and that Beijing identified this a core concern was made most plain by its hostage taking in response to the arrest of Huawei CFO Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 late last year.

Meng’s case considering her potential extradition to the U.S. proceeded in Vancouver yesterday. The Star Vancouver reports:

Lawyers specializing in extradition predict the case of embattled Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou will likely take a decade to resolve and may change the way the Canada Border Services Agency does business.

Any person with the financial resources to pay counsel can draw out due process in the courts, said Richard Kurland, a lawyer and federal policy analyst who is not involved in the case.

As if to emphasize the point that she is wealthy and powerful enough to keep a legal standoff going indefinitely, Meng “arrived wearing an Hermès handbag and Jimmy Choo heels below her ankle GPS monitor,” the SCMP noted.

The Star Vancouver with more details on the cases (note plural):

Meng appeared in court on Monday for matters of disclosure ahead of her criminal hearing, which is scheduled to begin in January. An appearance for her separate civil case, in which Meng is suing the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for breaching her Charter rights during her arrest, was scheduled for Monday morning but was moved.

At a hearing weeks ago, the judge expressed concern the civil lawsuit was “just a ruse” to get information for the extradition proceedings. Defence lawyers for the extradition case are trying to force the court to release documents they say will prove meddling by U.S. authorities in the arrest.

Get ready for this drama to drag on for months or even years longer, and for Beijing’s Canadian hostages, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, to see neither lawyers nor the light of day until Meng is released.

