 Beijing opens enormous starfish airport - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
Newsletter

Beijing opens enormous starfish airport

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Photo credit: Chinanews.com

Timed with the leadup to National Day, Beijing opened a grand new airport last week that is poised to become one of the busiest in the world. Its name is Beijing Daxing International Airport (北京大兴国际机场 běijīng dàxīng guójì jīchǎng), airport code PKX.

According to state media Xinhua, President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 boasted that the airport was built in only five years, and is a “display of the political advantages of the CPC leadership and China’s socialist system that can mobilize all sources to make great achievements.”

The design of the airport, however, was not done by a Chinese person, but rather the late Zaha Hadid, the famed British-Iraqi architect.

More details on the new air hub, per Reuters:

  • It “cost $63 billion to build [and] is roughly the size of 100 football fields.”
  • It is supposed to be “shaped like a phoenix — though to some observers it is more reminiscent of a starfish.”
  • It “boasts four runways and is expected to handle up to 72 million passengers a year by 2025, eventually reaching 100 million.” It will be nearly neck-and-neck with Atlanta for world’s busiest at that point.
  • “About 50 foreign airlines, including British Airways and Finnair, plan to move all or part of their operations in the next few quarters. The relocation of all airlines is due to be completed by the winter of 2021.”
Share
Communist Party rule over China, somewhat improbably, makes it to 70 years Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Inside China’s ‘AI classrooms’

The editors September 23, 2019

Juul products vaporized

The editors September 23, 2019

Australia blames China for massive cyberattack

The editors September 23, 2019

The sexist music of Yan Lifei

The editors September 23, 2019

Spaced-out panda is mascot for 2022 Winter Olympics

The editors September 23, 2019

Jack Ma moves on from Alibaba

The editors September 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.