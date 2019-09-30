Beijing opens enormous starfish airport

Photo credit: Chinanews.com

Timed with the leadup to National Day, Beijing opened a grand new airport last week that is poised to become one of the busiest in the world. Its name is Beijing Daxing International Airport (北京大兴国际机场 běijīng dàxīng guójì jīchǎng), airport code PKX.

According to state media Xinhua, President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 boasted that the airport was built in only five years, and is a “display of the political advantages of the CPC leadership and China’s socialist system that can mobilize all sources to make great achievements.”

The design of the airport, however, was not done by a Chinese person, but rather the late Zaha Hadid, the famed British-Iraqi architect.

More details on the new air hub, per Reuters: