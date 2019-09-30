 WeChat, the super-app you can’t live without in China - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
Newsletter

WeChat, the super-app you can’t live without in China

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

If there is one thing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wishes he could create, and will never be able to acquire or replicate, it’s WeChat — China’s super-app, which has changed the way people use their phones, and disrupted the social media industry.

For those of you who have travelled to China, or live there, you already know how indispensable this app is for daily life. For the rest of you, we have published an article explaining what WeChat is, why it has more than 1 billion monthly users, and what features it offers users — in exchange, of course, for you not having any reasonable expectation of privacy. A few takeaways:

  • WeChat is far more than a messaging app: It has video and audio calls, a Facebook-type news and friend feed, mobile payments, connection to ride-hailing services, travel and ecommerce services, and more.
  • Mini Programs take the multifunctionality to another level: They are essentially applications smaller than 10 megabytes that can run within the WeChat interface. Around 200 million people use them every day.
  • WeChat’s owner, Tencent, denies that it spies on its users, but Chinese law requires tech companies to cooperate with the state, and the Chinese state is not known for its respect for individual rights. There are countless stories of private WeChat messages leading to harassment from officials, criminal charges, or — for many Uyghur muslims who had so much as mentioned the Koran on WeChat — being locked up in a re-education camp.
Share
Beijing opens enormous starfish airport Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Beijing opens enormous starfish airport

The editors September 30, 2019

Inside China’s ‘AI classrooms’

The editors September 23, 2019

Juul products vaporized

The editors September 23, 2019

Australia blames China for massive cyberattack

The editors September 23, 2019

The sexist music of Yan Lifei

The editors September 23, 2019

Spaced-out panda is mascot for 2022 Winter Olympics

The editors September 23, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.