WeChat, the super-app you can’t live without in China

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

If there is one thing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wishes he could create, and will never be able to acquire or replicate, it’s WeChat — China’s super-app, which has changed the way people use their phones, and disrupted the social media industry.

For those of you who have travelled to China, or live there, you already know how indispensable this app is for daily life. For the rest of you, we have published an article explaining what WeChat is, why it has more than 1 billion monthly users, and what features it offers users — in exchange, of course, for you not having any reasonable expectation of privacy. A few takeaways: