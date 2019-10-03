 Mainland college student in Hong Kong claims on-campus harassment over Chinese national flag in dorm room | Society News | SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
Society

Mainland college student in Hong Kong claims on-campus harassment over Chinese national flag in dorm room

This year’s October 1, or Chinese National Day, is a day that will be forever remembered in history. To mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Beijing was awash in fireworks, thousand-person performances, and an extravagant parade in front of Tiananmen Square. The massive-scale celebrations were a stark contrast to what was happening in Hong Kong, where thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded the streets, clashed with police, and set Chinese national flags on fire.

The contrast in sentiment was encapsulated in an incident on the eve of National Day at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK). A mainland student claimed that she and her two roommates, who are also from mainland China, were harassed by local students supporting the protests after she put up a flag outside the window of her dorm room on the night of September 30.

Per a WeChat blog post (in Chinese) written by the alleged victim, Sophie Yan, a junior at the CUHK business school, hung the flag around 9 p.m. that evening and expected to have it placed for a whole day on October 1 as a sign of patriotism. But about two hours after she put up the flag, a post appeared in a Facebook group full of CUHK students. Accompanying a photo of the controversial display, the post’s owner wrote, “Ahead of October 1, beware of a flag bearer.”

Screen Shot 2019 10 03 at 4.03.29 PM

The post swiftly attracted a number of comments from local students who denounced the activity. “It’s time to go wild,” a person wrote, suggesting retaliation against the mainland students. In response, another person wrote, “Don’t kill them.”

According to the WeChat article, the verbal threats on social media soon escalated into real-life harassment and vandalism. Around midnight, people started to congregate outside the dorm. Yan wrote that the protesters cursed at her in Cantonese and some of them tried to break into her apartment. Terrified of a potential altercation, the student called the contact person for emergency issues in the dorm building. But after some school staff members came and forced the crowd to leave, protesters assembled again on the floor of Yan’s dorm room and started sticking photos of CCP leaders in the hallway.

Screen Shot 2019 10 03 at 4.07.11 PM

On October 1, the alleged victim filed complaints with CUHK authorities and decided to move the flag inside per their suggestions. But the dispute didn’t end there. On Monday evening, local students convened again outside her dorm, singing “Glory to Hong Kong,” a Cantonese march song that has been adopted as a symbol of the pro-democracy movement. Some protesters also directed laser pointers at Yan’s dorm room. After consulting with the security department of the school, Yan and her roommates were transferred to another dorm for their safety.

Screen Shot 2019 10 03 at 4.04.09 PM

“I put up the flag not because I love my country blindly or I was hot-blooded for a moment. I was purely intending to express my simple patriotism on a campus littered with wounds and scars,” Yan wrote. “These protesters had no idea who we are and had no interest in learning about our thoughts.”

Originally posted on WeChat, the article, full of audio and video recordings that documented the harassment, was widely shared on multiple social media platforms on the Chinese internet. On WeChat, it has been viewed more than 100,000 times and has received more than 20,000 likes.

Share
World opinion on China becomes more negative Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

World opinion on China becomes more negative

Lucas Niewenhuis October 3, 2019

Patriotism rules China’s 2019 National Holiday box office

Jiayun Feng October 3, 2019

Xinjiang education reform and the eradication of Uyghur-language books

Darren Byler October 2, 2019

An enormous parade, party to celebrate 70 years of the P.R.C.

Lucas Niewenhuis October 2, 2019

Extreme binge watching: China’s youth are streaming at accelerated speeds to save time

Jiayun Feng September 30, 2019

Hands That Feed

Yangyang Cheng September 25, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.