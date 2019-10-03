 Sinica Podcast: China-watching legends Ezra Vogel and Orville Schell - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
Podcast

Sinica Podcast: China-watching legends Ezra Vogel and Orville Schell

This week’s Sinica Podcast is now live.

The Sinica Podcast this week features an exclusive recording of a China Institute event in New York on September 17 that sought to answer this question: How can the United States live with a rising China, an ideologically different country that is home to one-fifth of humanity? Joe Kahn, the managing editor of the New York Times and the paper’s former Beijing bureau chief, moderates the discussion with Ezra Vogel, the eminent Harvard University professor and author, and Orville Schell, author and the director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at the Asia Society.

What to listen for on this week’s Sinica Podcast:

10:50: Changing rhetoric: Harmful or helpful?

24:32: The future of the “China model”

33:09: Trump’s impact on U.S.-China relations

38:24: The legacy of engagement

41:04: A case for reengagement with China

Listen now to: Is China the Enemy? Featuring Ezra Vogel and Orville Schell

Share
Mainland college student in Hong Kong claims on-campus harassment over Chinese national flag in dorm room Previous post
Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

Related articles

Sinica Podcast: Christian Shepherd on China’s war on Uyghur culture

The editors September 26, 2019

Introducing: ‘Strangers in China,’ newest member of the Sinica Podcast Network

The editors September 19, 2019

Sinica Podcast: Ed Pulford on the China-Russia border

The editors September 12, 2019

Sinica Podcast: Making sense of the U.S.-China trade war

The editors September 5, 2019

Sinica Podcast: What does Beijing want?

The editors August 29, 2019

Sinica Podcast: Matt Sheehan on ‘Chinafornia’: China and California

The editors August 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.