Sinica Podcast: Jude Blanchette on Hong Kong

This week’s Sinica Podcast is now live.

Jude Blanchette, the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), joins Kaiser for a discussion of the ongoing Hong Kong protests, possible U.S. responses, Beijing’s puzzling inaction, the perspectives of mainland Chinese, and media coverage of ongoing events in Hong Kong.

4:52: Hong Kong’s young democratic leaders

15:39: The volatility of the Hong Kong protests

27:10: Mainland sentiments on Hong Kong

38:21: Media coverage of the protests

46:04: Speaking Mandarin, a new liability in Hong Kong?

Listen now to: Jude Blanchette on the Hong Kong protests

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

