China now faces the rage of gamers

Photo credit: Illustration by Reddit user glitch777

Within days of the NBA controversy starting, a separate huge controversy also erupted in esports. Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai, a pro Hearthstone player from Hong Kong, was suspended for a year and denied a reported $10,000 in prize money after donning a gas mask and shouting “Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our age!” in a post-match interview.

Blizzard, the company that makes Hearthstone, has since returned the prize money to Blitzchung and reduced his suspension to six months, but has doubled down on its policy to punish political speech from professional gamers. The company has been met with a fierce backlash: