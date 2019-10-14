U.S. government sanctions China for abuse of Muslim minorities

Photo credit: Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty / SupChina illustration. The demonstrator’s mask bears the light blue color of East Turkestan, the independent homeland that many Uyghurs envision.

China’s system of mass internment camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang has been documented in a steady stream of compelling reports over the past two years, starting in the fall of 2017 and through recent months.

Activists have long wondered when the U.S. might act to try to stop the human rights abuses. The Trump administration had reportedly held off on any formal action to sanction China for the abuses, reportedly to avoid disrupting trade talks.

But now, the delay is finally over. Last week, two significant measures were taken:

The U.S. Commerce Department has put 28 Chinese companies and public security bureaus on its Entity List, banning American companies from supplying them. “The companies added to the so-called ‘Entity List’ include facial recognition start-ups Sensetime, Megvii and Yitu, video surveillance specialists Hikvision and Dahua Technology, AI champion iFlyTek, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co and Yixin Science and Technology Co,” per the SCMP.

Chinese companies and public security bureaus on its Entity List, banning American companies from supplying them. “The companies added to the so-called ‘Entity List’ include facial recognition start-ups Sensetime, Megvii and Yitu, video surveillance specialists Hikvision and Dahua Technology, AI champion iFlyTek, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co and Yixin Science and Technology Co,” per the SCMP. Visa restrictions for “complicit” Chinese officials were also announced by the State Department, though the scope of these measures has still not been defined.

What effect will these sanctions have?

With these moves last week, the U.S. has become the first country to sanction any Chinese company or official for abuses in Xinjiang. The move was welcomed by human rights activists, but some of the implementation and timing may not have been what they were hoping for: