 Head of Central South University TV station under investigation for alleged sexual assault | Society News | SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
Society

Head of Central South University TV station under investigation for alleged sexual assault

A faculty member at Central South University (CSU) in Hunan Province, who is in charge of the school’s campus television station, is under investigation (in Chinese) by the university administration after being accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a female student.

The probe into Zhāng Xiàngzhēn 张向真 was spurred by complaints from the alleged victim’s friend. She made an anonymous social media post (in Chinese) on October 15, claiming that her friend, who worked part time at the station, was raped and impregnated by Zhang.

According to the friend, Zhang, who is in his fifties, successfully convinced the twentysomething alleged victim to sleep over at his home after she worked late one evening. During her stay at Zhang’s apartment, the alleged offender forced her to have sex with him and got her pregnant. After she told Zhang about her pregnancy, he arranged an abortion for her.

“She cried excessively because of the incident. She told me she wanted to kill herself on multiple occasions. I feel so sorry for her because she’s just an innocent girl who didn’t know how to protect herself,” the post’s creator wrote, adding that she attempted to encourage her friend to file complaints with school officials using her real name, but the alleged victim didn’t report the assault due to embarrassment and fear of retaliation.

The post does not include any information concerning the timeline of the whole ordeal. When confronted by some internet users over the omission of exact dates, the author said she and her friend were willing to provide more details regarding the case if an investigation started.

A few hours after the post went viral on the Chinese internet, the university released a statement (in Chinese) saying that the school had launched an internal investigation into the complaints.

In China, sexual misconduct behavior by men in positions of power is a widespread problem. The situation is particularly dire on college campuses, where male faculty members often hold enormous power over their students, which makes academics particularly vulnerable to sexual harassment and assault.

Share
First court ruling in China against sexual harassment on public transportation Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

First court ruling in China against sexual harassment on public transportation

Jiayun Feng October 15, 2019

A modern myth — and a story of modern China

Nick Aspinwall October 15, 2019

Tencent resumes NBA streaming as gaming companies censor their staff and players

Lucas Niewenhuis October 15, 2019

Nets-Lakers play to a packed arena in Shanghai, but social media is quick to boo the NBA and attendees: ‘Spineless and shameless’

Jiayun Feng October 10, 2019

Adam Silver’s introduction to Chinese politics

Matt DeButts October 10, 2019

Some mainland Chinese call for boycott of Apple after it approves Hong Kong protest app

Jiayun Feng October 7, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.