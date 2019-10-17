 Sinica Podcast: Beijing’s long march to technological self-reliance - SupChina
Podcast

Sinica Podcast: Beijing’s long march to technological self-reliance

This week’s Sinica Podcast is now live.

Samm Sacks, a Cybersecurity Policy and China Digital Economy Fellow at New America, speaks with Kaiser on Huawei’s nebulous role in the U.S.-China trade war, Beijing’s long march to technological self-reliance, and the growing U.S. Commerce Department Entity List. This episode was recorded live at the Columbia China and the World Forum 2019, on September 28, 2019, at Columbia University.

4:12: Trading Huawei for soybeans

11:24: The growing Entity List

22:16: Beijing’s retaliation

25:09: Silicon Valley’s varying views

27:21: Censorship on TikTok and Bytedance

Listen now to: Live from Columbia: China tech triage with Samm Sacks

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

