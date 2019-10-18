 China says two detained Americans have been released on bail - SupChina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
https://events.supchina.com/nextchina?referral=supchina
Politics

China says two detained Americans have been released on bail

Jacob Harlan, left, and Alyssa Petersen, right

Two Americans, Jacob Harlan and Alyssa Petersen, were reportedly detained near Shanghai three weeks ago, Voice of America reports, though they have reportedly been released on bail. From VOA:

[On] Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Petersen and Harlan have been released on bail and granted access to U.S. consular officials.

Voice of America first reported on the Americans’ detention on Wednesday, allegedly for “illegally moving people across borders”:

Alyssa Petersen, who attended the Idaho campus of Brigham Young University from 2014 to 2017, has been arrested and detained in a Chinese jail outside Shanghai, according to social media posts by China Horizons, her employer, and her parents. After not hearing from her for weeks, her family discovered she had been arrested by Chinese police sometime around the end of September. Her employer Jacob Harlan, who owns China Horizons, was also reported detained.

The charges are “bogus, as she has been doing this for 8+ years with no issues,” the family stated.

Petersen is director of China Horizons, an English language program that provides a cultural experience for American college students who teach English in Chinese schools. She assisted Harlan in coordinating visas and travel arrangements, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Petersen is apparently a Mormon, and may have been engaged in missionary work.

The Washington Times (a highly partisan news source) says that “the timing of the arrests coincided with the arrest of a Chinese official in New York on visa fraud charges,” and that the detentions in Jiangsu “appear to be a Cold War-style hostage-taking.”

Meanwhile, Dan Harris of the China Law Blog was quoted in the New York Times with this chilling statement:

“China has become a risky place. If you are going to do business there you had better know what the laws are and you had better follow them, because China is not going to let anyone slide, especially not an American or a Canadian.”

Share
Sinica Podcast: Beijing’s long march to technological self-reliance Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Beijing seethes as House approves Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

Jeremy Goldkorn October 17, 2019

Growing China worries in Australia as Penny Wong slams PM

Jeremy Goldkorn October 15, 2019

Tencent resumes NBA streaming as gaming companies censor their staff and players

Lucas Niewenhuis October 15, 2019

‘We’ll grind you up and crush your bones’: Tough talk from China’s leader

Jeremy Goldkorn October 15, 2019

Apple removes Hong Kong police-tracking app after complaints from China

Jiayun Feng October 11, 2019

NBA, Xinjiang loom over low-expectation trade talks in D.C.

Jeremy Goldkorn October 10, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.