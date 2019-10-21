 DreamWorks movie upsets three countries, but China isn’t one - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize
DreamWorks movie upsets three countries, but China isn’t one
Newsletter

DreamWorks movie upsets three countries, but China isn’t one

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

DreamWorks upsets three countries with one image

In its latest animated movie, Abominable, featuring the story of a Chinese girl who finds a yeti living on her roof, DreamWorks Animation has managed to outrage officials in three Southeast Asian countries. All because of a single image in one scene: The nine-dash line.

What is the nine-dash line?

China claims a gigantic swath of ocean to its south as its territorial waters, but this claim conflicts with the maritime claims of Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, among others. China’s claim, which was rejected by an international court the one and only time it was tested, is called the “nine-dash line” because official maps produced by Chinese state media typically use nine — sometimes 10 — dashes to indicate these waters belong to China. (Click here for a graphic of overlapping maritime claims in Southeast Asian waters.)

What happened with the movie?

DreamWorks refused to remove a scene where a map of China with the nine-dash line appears in the background, even after Malaysian authorities specifically requested an altered version. The movie’s release in that country was then canceled.

Earlier, Vietnam had banned the movie, and the Philippines foreign minister called for the scene to be cut and for the film to be boycotted.

Why was the nine-dash line even shown in this movie, when typically the only place you can see depictions of China that include it is in Chinese state media?

We do not know who exactly made the decision, but the film was a co-production with a Chinese entity, the Shanghai-based Pearl Studio. Such co-production deals between Chinese and Hollywood studios allow the resulting films to be distributed as local films, getting around restrictions on foreign-made films. 

Self-censorship in Hollywood goes back a long time. To give three major examples: A Tibetan monk in Dr. Strange was replaced by a white actress, Tilda Swinton, to avoid any Tibet-related sensitivities; the sequel to Top Gun starring Tom Cruise omitted the flag of Taiwan on his jacket; and in Red Dawn, a remake of a Cold War–era movie, the Chinese army depicted invading the U.S. homeland was retroactively replaced with a North Korean army, after a leaked script was criticized by Chinese state media.

Share
Sexual harassment on China’s subways is punished, finally Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Sexual harassment on China’s subways is punished, finally

The editors October 21, 2019

Is Kashmir the next Xinjiang?

The editors October 21, 2019

Nepal refuses China on extradition treaty, protecting Tibetan exiles

The editors October 21, 2019

Some Chinese people also think the NBA controversy is out of proportion

The editors October 21, 2019

Trump’s ‘invisible deal’ with China

The editors October 14, 2019

What next for the NBA in China?

The editors October 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.