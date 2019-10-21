 Is Kashmir the next Xinjiang? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize
Is Kashmir the next Xinjiang?
Newsletter

Is Kashmir the next Xinjiang?

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

Is India learning from China?

Jammu and Kashmir comprise the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, which India and Pakistan have both claimed since 1947. On August 5, India unilaterally revoked the territory’s autonomy, and integrated Jammu and Kashmir into India proper.

Since then, Kashmir has been effectively shut down, with no internet, little mobile phone functionality, and a widespread police presence.

India’s treatment of Kashmir shares more than a few similarities with how China has treated Xinjiang in the past decade, according to an article by Nithin Coca in The Nation:

  • An internet shutdown was also part of the toolkit that China employed after ethnic riots in Xinjiang in 2009.
  • Islamophobia is on the rise in both countries, and Xinjiang and Kashmir are both largely Muslim regions in otherwise mostly non-Muslim states. Han Chinese nationalism isolates Muslims in China, while Hindu nationalism isolates Muslims in India.
  • Fears of terrorism have motivated crackdown in both regions — in India’s case, a “March 2019 attack on a convoy by an Islamist suicide bomber in Pulwana, which killed 40 police personnel.”
  • Migration is encouraged: “There is talk about moving Hindu migrants to Kashmir and allowing Indian and foreign businesses to exploit the resource-rich region, enabled by the removal of laws that forbid non-Kashmiris from owning land in Kashmir. This echoes what has happened in Xinjiang.”

India may also be importing surveillance equipment from China:

Hikvision, a Chinese state-controlled company and one of the world’s largest developers of sophisticated CCTV surveillance systems, had contracts with Chinese police in Xinjiang, and is now exporting technology to India, according to a recent report from the Carnegie Endowment. Alongside CCTV systems, the use of drones and other aerial vehicles to monitor mosques and the movement of Kashmiris has become pervasive, and there’s even a “smart border” that resembles Chinese efforts to limit the movement of people along the Xinjiang and Tibet borders.”

Of course, other aspects of China’s control over ethnic minorities in Xinjiang — namely, the concentration camps, where upward of a million people are detained — are thankfully not being replicated by India in Kashmir. India did arrest nearly 4,000 people without a clear basis after the Kashmir crackdown, though most have been released as of last month.

Learn more about the situation in Xinjiang: China’s ‘social re-engineering’ of Uyghurs, explained by Darren Byler.

Share
Nepal refuses China on extradition treaty, protecting Tibetan exiles Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

DreamWorks movie upsets three countries, but China isn’t one

The editors October 21, 2019

Sexual harassment on China’s subways is punished, finally

The editors October 21, 2019

Nepal refuses China on extradition treaty, protecting Tibetan exiles

The editors October 21, 2019

Some Chinese people also think the NBA controversy is out of proportion

The editors October 21, 2019

Trump’s ‘invisible deal’ with China

The editors October 14, 2019

What next for the NBA in China?

The editors October 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.