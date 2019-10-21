Nepal refuses China on extradition treaty, protecting Tibetan exiles

Children in traditional clothes wave to Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 in Kathmandu on October 13, 2019. Photo by Prakash Mathema / Reuters.

Last week, Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 made important visits to two of China’s southern neighbors, India and Nepal.

In India, Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided discussing sensitive political topics like Kashmir or their own disputed borders, and instead released upbeat statements about improving economic links.

The Nepal visit, on the other hand, was all about politics. Xi was the first Chinese president in 22 years to visit the country, and big fanfare was made of a deal to build a rail link with Tibet.

However, Nepal refused China on an extradition treaty that Beijing was reported by local media to be pursuing with the Himalayan country. The Economic Times of India reports:

…the Nepal government has shelved several proposals at the last minute, including those on an extradition treaty, defense and border road construction. The Himalayan nation is said to have dropped those plans following apprehensions they could infringe on its sovereignty… ET has learnt that there were apprehensions in sections of the Nepalese government that the extradition treaty will be used to clamp down against Tibetans and deportation of Tibetans to China. Nepal shares a long border with Tibet and is home to around 20,000 Tibetan exiles…

