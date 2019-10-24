 Sinica Podcast: How we underestimate popular support for Chinese political leadership - SupChina
Podcast

Sinica Podcast: How we underestimate popular support for Chinese political leadership

This week’s Sinica Podcast is now live.

This week on Sinica, Neil Thomas of MacroPolo sits down with Kaiser to talk about what we know — and what we don’t know — about popular support for the Chinese political leadership. Taking into account the effects of censorship and propaganda, how much “natural” regime support is left, and what explains it?

8:51: How reliable are public opinion surveys of regime support?

19:53: Ian Johnson’s NYT op-ed on the October 1 parade

22:20: The Party and the People

38:18: Anniversaries and “dark anniversaries” — the significance of 2019

43:56: Hong Kong and Party legitimacy

Also see:

Why Chinese people don’t hate their government

Listen now to: Neil Thomas on regime support in the P.R.C.

Is China losing the media war abroad? Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

