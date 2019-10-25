 Ilham Tohti wins European Parliament’s top human rights prize - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize
Politics

Ilham Tohti wins European Parliament’s top human rights prize

Like the U.S., European countries are getting tougher on human rights in China. The most significant signs of that this year both happened this month, with two human rights awards for jailed Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti. Deutsche Welle reports:

The European Parliament on Thursday awarded its Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Ilham Tohti.

Tohti is an economist fighting for the rights of China’s Uighur minority and the implementation of regional autonomy laws in China. In 2014 the human rights defender was sentenced to life imprisonment for separatism-related charges.

The EU’s top human rights award will be presented on December 18 at a ceremony in the French city of Strasbourg.

Earlier this month, Tohti received the Council of Europe’s Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize.

The Sakharov Prize is the European Parliament’s top human rights prize, while the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize is awarded by the Council of Europe, which is separate from formal European Union bureaucratic structures but has a large overlap in country memberships and associations.

Wu’er Kaixi, a Chinese exile best known for being one of the student leaders during the 1989 Tiananmen student protests, had this to say:

To learn more about the work of Ilham Tohti and his reputation among intellectuals in China, see Ian Johnson’s 2014 piece in the New York Review of Books, titled ‘They don’t want moderate Uighurs.’

Share
Sinica Podcast: How we underestimate popular support for Chinese political leadership Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Is China losing the media war abroad?

Jeremy Goldkorn October 24, 2019

What are the five key demands of Hong Kong?

The editors October 23, 2019

China says two detained Americans have been released on bail

Jeremy Goldkorn October 18, 2019

Beijing seethes as House approves Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

Jeremy Goldkorn October 17, 2019

Growing China worries in Australia as Penny Wong slams PM

Jeremy Goldkorn October 15, 2019

Tencent resumes NBA streaming as gaming companies censor their staff and players

Lucas Niewenhuis October 15, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.