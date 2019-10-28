 Links roundup: Monday, October 28, 2019 - SupChina
Links roundup: Monday, October 28, 2019

Newsletter

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

This year’s Alibaba ’s Singles’ Day countdown gala will be headlined by the singer Taylor Swift, the tech giant has announced, and will once again be held at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena…

Last year’s Singles’ Day gross merchandise volume reached $30.8 billion outstripping the online revenues Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday to Cyber Monday combined.

  • Big pharma seeks Beijing bonanza
    Big Pharma is on a quest to ramp up sales in China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    Despite the government’s efforts to reduce drug prices in China, “Foreign drugmakers bet they can keep growing by helping revamp the nation’s health-care systems, creating new customers along the way.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

This world-renowned forest reserve, called the Atewa, is the source of three major rivers that provide water to 5 million people. It is also home to an estimated 165 million tons of bauxite, a sedimentary rock used to create aluminum products such as aircraft parts, kitchen utensils and beer cans.

The United Nations has a straightforward solution to the illegal fishing that is decimating marine life and pushing some species toward extinction: close the world’s ports to vessels engaged in the $23 billion black market. Deprived of safe harbours to offload their illicit cargo, the economic incentive to plunder the seas would begin to evaporate.

Animal protection groups in China have expressed sadness and disappointment about the arrival of some 30 baby African elephants from Zimbabwe, in a case that has caused outrage among global wildlife campaigners.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

The vast chasm between [40-year-old gay artist] Ming’s work and the images shown in state media perfectly illustrates a heated debate in China about what constitutes the image of the “ideal man.”

It’s a conversation unfolding as the ruling Communist Party’s cultural czars tighten their grip over the country’s creative sector by, among much else, regulating the on-air appearances of male celebrities, from movie stars to boyband members.

Tesla ‘gigafactory’ is built in Shanghai Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

