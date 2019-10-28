Links roundup: Monday, October 28, 2019

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

This year’s Alibaba ’s Singles’ Day countdown gala will be headlined by the singer Taylor Swift, the tech giant has announced, and will once again be held at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena… Last year’s Singles’ Day gross merchandise volume reached $30.8 billion outstripping the online revenues Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday to Cyber Monday combined.

Big pharma seeks Beijing bonanza

Big Pharma is on a quest to ramp up sales in China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

Despite the government’s efforts to reduce drug prices in China, “Foreign drugmakers bet they can keep growing by helping revamp the nation’s health-care systems, creating new customers along the way.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Mining in West Africa

Mining Ghana’s bauxite would bring in billions from China. But it could also taint the water for 5 million people. / Washington Post

This world-renowned forest reserve, called the Atewa, is the source of three major rivers that provide water to 5 million people. It is also home to an estimated 165 million tons of bauxite, a sedimentary rock used to create aluminum products such as aircraft parts, kitchen utensils and beer cans.

How to stop illegal fishing?

China is key to closing ports to illegally caught fish / Chinadialogue

The United Nations has a straightforward solution to the illegal fishing that is decimating marine life and pushing some species toward extinction: close the world’s ports to vessels engaged in the $23 billion black market. Deprived of safe harbours to offload their illicit cargo, the economic incentive to plunder the seas would begin to evaporate.

Elephants from Zimbabwe

Chinese animal rights groups outraged about arrival of baby elephants / Inkstone

Animal protection groups in China have expressed sadness and disappointment about the arrival of some 30 baby African elephants from Zimbabwe, in a case that has caused outrage among global wildlife campaigners.

Snow leopards of Sichuan

Cameras capture over 4,000 videos and photos of snow leopards / CGTN

“Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan Province released on Thursday a monitoring report on snow leopards aimed at better protecting the vulnerable species.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE: