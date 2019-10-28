Links roundup: Monday, October 28, 2019

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
5G launch: November 1
China carriers to offer 5G for public on November 1, Beijing News says / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“China’s mobile carriers will begin offering 5G mobile services, which offer dramatically increased transmission speeds, for the first time to the public on November 1, the Beijing News reported Friday [inChinese].” The service will be rolled out first in Beijing.
Irish meat for China
Approval for 14 Irish meat plants to export beef to China / Irish Times
“A further 14 Irish meat plants have been approved to export beef to the fast-growing Chinese market.”
Economic indicators, mostly gloomy
China’s official GDP growth rate does not agree with reality / China Change
Translation of a speech by Xiàng Sōngzuò 向松祚, an economist and a professor of the School of Finance and Finance of Renmin University of China.
‘China’s industrial profits fall 5.3 percent in September as trade war toll mounts / Reuters
China industrial profits in biggest fall in four years as US tariffs bite / SCMP
But why is the iron and steel industry growing?
China’s iron and steel industry sees rising revenue / Xinhua
“China’s iron and steel industry reported business revenue growth of 8.9 percent year on year in the first eight months, official data showed.”
Ship building leviathan
Merger of China’s shipbuilding giants gets the green light / SCMP
China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and the China Shipbuilding Industry Co (CSIC) will merge, creating a leviathan “with a combined revenue of $141.5 billion.”
Real estate failure in South Africa
The quiet failure of a Chinese developer’s ‘Manhattan in Africa’ / Guardian
“A refusal to include affordable housing led Johannesburg to reject glossy plans for high-end housing, offices, a rail station and entertainment district. It seems the city will get disconnected car-centric gated communities instead.”
Alibaba Singles’ Day hype begins
Taylor Swift to headline Alibaba’s Singles’ Day countdown / WWD
This year’s Alibaba ’s Singles’ Day countdown gala will be headlined by the singer Taylor Swift, the tech giant has announced, and will once again be held at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena…
Last year’s Singles’ Day gross merchandise volume reached $30.8 billion outstripping the online revenues Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday to Cyber Monday combined.
Big pharma seeks Beijing bonanza
Big Pharma is on a quest to ramp up sales in China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Despite the government’s efforts to reduce drug prices in China, “Foreign drugmakers bet they can keep growing by helping revamp the nation’s health-care systems, creating new customers along the way.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
Mining in West Africa
Mining Ghana’s bauxite would bring in billions from China. But it could also taint the water for 5 million people. / Washington Post
This world-renowned forest reserve, called the Atewa, is the source of three major rivers that provide water to 5 million people. It is also home to an estimated 165 million tons of bauxite, a sedimentary rock used to create aluminum products such as aircraft parts, kitchen utensils and beer cans.
How to stop illegal fishing?
China is key to closing ports to illegally caught fish / Chinadialogue
The United Nations has a straightforward solution to the illegal fishing that is decimating marine life and pushing some species toward extinction: close the world’s ports to vessels engaged in the $23 billion black market. Deprived of safe harbours to offload their illicit cargo, the economic incentive to plunder the seas would begin to evaporate.
Elephants from Zimbabwe
Chinese animal rights groups outraged about arrival of baby elephants / Inkstone
Animal protection groups in China have expressed sadness and disappointment about the arrival of some 30 baby African elephants from Zimbabwe, in a case that has caused outrage among global wildlife campaigners.
Snow leopards of Sichuan
Cameras capture over 4,000 videos and photos of snow leopards / CGTN
“Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan Province released on Thursday a monitoring report on snow leopards aimed at better protecting the vulnerable species.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong continues to seethe
RSF calls for the release of a Chinese reporter who covered the Hong Kong protests / Reporters without Borders
“Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of Chinese independent journalist Huáng xuěqín 黄雪琴, who covered the Hong Kong protests and was arrested on October 17th in Guangzhou.”
Photojournalist May James released on bail without charge as press freedom watchdogs condemn arrest / Hong Kong Free Press
“Press freedom watchdogs have condemned the arrest of freelance photojournalist May James on Sunday, saying that she was wrongly targeted by police enforcing the anti-mask law.”
Bold gangs take advantage of Hong Kong protests and stretched police resources to smuggle more luxury goods between city and mainland China / SCMP
“Smugglers are taking advantage of anti-government protests in Hong Kong to traffic luxury goods between the city and mainland China over water, while police attention is focused on the increasing civil unrest on land.”
Hong Kong police admit adopting more aggressive tactics in bid to quell rising violence as tensions grow between officers and journalists / SCMP
How to be an activist when it’s illegal
Meet Lu Jun, one of China’s most wanted social activists / WSJ (paywall)
Josh Chin profiles exiled activist Lù Jūn 陆军, “one of China’s most effective social campaigners of the past decade,” who has advocated for and helped a variety of marginalized people and groups in the last decade.
See also:
China targets rights group Yirenping after activists’ release / BBC (2015)
Authorities raid office of Chinese health activist / China Digital Times (2009)
Lack of training in Chinese air force?
Fatal crash highlights Chinese air force’s flaws, with drill and equipment problems implicated in deaths of three, including pilot who flew in National Day military parade / SCMP
“Engine flaws and a lack of training have been identified as the likely causes of two accidents that hit the Chinese air force in the space of little over a week – one of which claimed the lives of three airmen.”
Taiwan and St. Lucia
As Taiwan’s allies dwindle, St Lucia stands firm against China pressure / SCMP
“Caribbean island’s ambassador to Taipei says diplomatic ties are unlikely to change in the near future.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Crime and punishment of minors
Chinese minor, 13, receives three year penalty for murder / BBC
“A brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl by a 13-year-old boy shocked China. When it was announced that the boy would not face criminal charges because of his age, it became the latest in a string of cases which have sparked a debate about the age of criminal responsibility.”
Children who kill in China to be sent home to mum and dad under law change / SCMP
“China’s lawmakers are deliberating a draft amendment to the juvenile crime law that would no longer send delinquents to foster care — just as the country is embroiled in a debate over the treatment of young criminals.”
The toxic industry of internet addiction ‘treatment’
Whistleblower threatened for exposing reform school abuse / Sixth Tone
“A whistleblower who helped expose rampant abuse at a so-called internet addiction treatment school in eastern China two years ago says he is still receiving online harassment and even death threats.”
Masculinity
China’s image of the ‘ideal man’ / CNN
The vast chasm between [40-year-old gay artist] Ming’s work and the images shown in state media perfectly illustrates a heated debate in China about what constitutes the image of the “ideal man.”
It’s a conversation unfolding as the ruling Communist Party’s cultural czars tighten their grip over the country’s creative sector by, among much else, regulating the on-air appearances of male celebrities, from movie stars to boyband members.
