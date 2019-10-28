 Tesla ‘gigafactory’ is built in Shanghai - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Tesla ‘gigafactory’ is built in Shanghai

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Newsletter

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

Often overlooked in the torrent of trade war news involving China is an important trend: It is easier than ever today for most businesses — not things like media or nonprofit work, of course, but most businesses — to operate in China.

The World Bank has ranked China as the 31st-easiest country to do business in, up from number 45 a year ago, the South China Morning Post reports. An “eagerness to reform” in areas like access to credit, ease of paying taxes, and dealing with construction permits is cited for the higher ranking.

The reforms are continuing with a new foreign investment law, which Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, called “surprisingly accommodating to all concerns…we have.”

Two global industries especially benefiting from Beijing’s reforms are the finance and auto industries.

  • In finance, majority-foreign-owned ventures have been approved for the first time this year, with S&P Global receiving a license to operate its ratings services in January, and JPMorgan’s asset management arm becoming the first foreign business to take control of its local joint venture in August.
  • In the auto industry, rules capping foreign ownership are being phased out, and BMW announced a year ago that it would take the opportunity to buy a majority stake in its joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings.

The case of Tesla

Electric carmaker Tesla has taken full advantage of streamlined regulations in China. Last week, Bloomberg reported that it took Tesla “just 168 working days, about six months, to go from permits to hooking up the electricity to the brand new plant” in Shanghai. Tesla’s Shanghai factory is the first fully foreign-owned car plant in China.

The “gigafactory,” as Tesla calls it, has begun producing vehicles on a trial basis, and CEO Elon Musk has “predicted that his company will be producing at least 1,000 cars a week in Shanghai by the end of the year.”

Share
China’s longest-surviving — and very illegal — LGBT magazine Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Jailed Uyghur scholar wins top EU human rights prize

The editors October 28, 2019

Pence has harsher words for the NBA than for China

The editors October 28, 2019

Beijing denies it has plans to replace Carrie Lam

The editors October 28, 2019

Tanzania says no to China. Solomon Islands says maybe.

The editors October 28, 2019

DreamWorks movie upsets three countries, but China isn’t one

The editors October 21, 2019

Sexual harassment on China’s subways is punished, finally

The editors October 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.