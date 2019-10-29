 Hospital workers suspended for selling pop star JJ Lin’s medical waste | Society News | SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Hospital workers suspended for selling pop star JJ Lin’s medical waste

Society

Staff at a hospital in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, have been suspended for allegedly selling medical products used by Singaporean Mandopop singer-songwriter JJ Lin (林俊傑 Lín Jùnjié) during his stay at the facility.

Per the Modern Express (in Chinese), 11 employees at Zhenjiang’s First People’s Hospital, including nurses, have been suspended from their jobs after an anonymous WeChat post went viral on the Chinese internet. The post showed a photo of a drip bag and syringe said to have been used by Lin, and offered the items for sale by online auction.

The photo was first shared in a group chat of Lin’s fans on WeChat on October 27, after the celebrity had checked into the local hospital due to a fever. The person who posted it did not reveal their identity but seemed to be a nurse, and wrote: “I’m offering the same doctor and the same medicine that Lin used, as well as his bloody needle. Leave a comment below if you are interested.” The post also includes a photo of a drip bag, which is attached to a label that has the singer’s last name on it.

46ad73d42be74251acd960e806ba4c88

In addition to the photo, the WeChat user shared a photo of a vacant hospital bed, claiming that it was the one Lin lay on, as well as a video of several hospital employees taking turns to roll around in the bed.

Later that day, the post started circulating outside WeChat, soon trending on social media platform Weibo under a hashtag meaning “JJ Lin’s drip bag and syringe are up for sale” (林俊杰的吊水枕头被出售 Lín Jùnjié de diào shuǐ zhěntou bèi chūshòu). As of this morning, the hashtag had amassed around 450 million views and over 37,000 comments on the platform.

104a772bc04145bbb2a27ad15564387a

Many people commented that this was a blatant violation of Lin’s medical privacy. “In theory, medical workers should treat celebrities just like other patients. However, these hospital employees let their fandom take precedence over their professional ethics,” a Weibo user wrote (in Chinese).

In response, the hospital released a statement on October 28, stating that 11 staff had been suspended after the alleged incident. While the hospital admitted that the photo was taken by its staff, it said the sale post was written by someone who took advantage of the original image. The hospital also stated that it had discovered no illegal behavior in its management of medical waste after a thorough check.

“We take this matter seriously,” the statement reads. “In the meantime, we will further enhance professional job training at the hospital to avoid similar incidents in the future.”

Share
The Panda in the Room: Hong Kong's pro-independence movement Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

China’s longest-surviving — and very illegal — LGBT magazine

Dave Yin October 28, 2019

Children of China Pediatrics Foundation: Raising the Bar on Disability Awareness and Philanthropy

SupChina Sponsored October 28, 2019

First Day of School

Liuyu Ivy Chen October 24, 2019

China investigates painful, unproven needle ‘treatment’ for cerebral palsy

Jiayun Feng October 23, 2019

Still sorry for hurting Chinese feelings, Dior plays patriotic song at Shanghai show

Jiayun Feng October 22, 2019

Chinese celebrities fire back at cyberbullies following K-pop star Sulli’s death

Jiayun Feng October 20, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.