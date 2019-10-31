Rising sea levels to turn Shanghai into a swamp — study

A new study on sea level rise due to climate change was published yesterday in the journal Nature Communications, titled, “New elevation data triple estimates of global vulnerability to sea-level rise and coastal flooding.” It has major implications for Chinese coastal cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The study measured land elevation from satellite data using a method that the authors claim is far more accurate than previous methods, which “struggle to differentiate the true ground level from the tops of trees or buildings,” Scott Kulp, a researcher at Climate Central and one of the paper’s authors, told the New York Times.

Comparing the true elevation data to the populations of coastal cities and consensus estimates of sea level rise (from 0.5 to as much as 2 meters by the end of the century), the authors found that the number of people vulnerable to sea level rise is tens of millions higher than previously thought. China is one of the countries worst affected:

Approximately 43 million to 57 million people in China currently live on land that will be underwater by the end of the 21st century, according to models in the paper.

Besides mass relocations of people, there are defensive measures like levies that will have to be built to deal with this problem in the long term. Per the NYT: