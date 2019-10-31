Sinica Podcast: Jerome Cohen on Hong Kong

This week’s Sinica Podcast is now live.

In this live show taped at New York University on October 16, Jeremy and Kaiser spoke with Jerry Cohen, the doyen of American studies of Chinese law. We explore the legal foundations for the Hong Kong handover in 1997, and how imprecision has contributed to many of the difficulties playing out in Hong Kong’s streets today.

5:43: Ambiguity in Hong Kong Basic Law

19:38: A look at the 2019 Hong Kong extradition bill

32:35: Changing repercussions for detained and imprisoned Hongkongers

37:59: Hong Kong’s legal system wilting under pressure from Beijing

51:08: The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019

Listen now to: Jerome Cohen on the Hong Kong protests and the law