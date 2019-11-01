 Zhejiang’s proposal for homework curfew deemed meaningless by stressed-out students | Society News | SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Zhejiang’s proposal for homework curfew deemed meaningless by stressed-out students

Society

Earlier this week, when education authorities in Zhejiang Province unveiled a new set of policy proposals (in Chinese) aimed at making local students less stressed by after-school assignments, you might have anticipated universal acclaim in a country famous for burdensome homework. The guidelines aim to reduce mental strain on schoolchildren and encourage them to improve their mental and physical strength.

However, the news provoked a furor among parents, who criticized the government for placing the burden on them to seek enriching extracurricular activities for their children. It has triggered some significant concerns among students, too. One specific guideline, which gives middle- and high-school students permission — with their parents’ approval — to leave homework unfinished if it’s not complete by 10 p.m., made some students worry that they might have to wake up in the middle of the night to complete their daily workload if the curfew becomes a strict rule implemented by their schools.

Talking to the Beijing News, a twelfth grader, whose surname is Liú 刘, said (in Chinese) that her boarding school had a rule similar to the homework curfew. To make sure students go to bed at a decent hour, her school puts out the lights in dorm buildings at 10 p.m. But without an actual reduction of the onerous amounts of homework, the practice has made her get out of bed at 3 a.m. on some days to finish after-school assignments.

Liu’s experience was deemed relatable by many internet users, who argued (in Chinese) that implementing a homework curfew is no ultimate solution to making Chinese students less stressed out when the grueling and competitive national college entrance exam, known as the gaokao (高考 Gāokǎo), still stands at the center of the country’s education system. “As long as the gaokao still exists, all these burden-reducing measures are just meaningless bs,” a Weibo user commented.

In recent years, Chinese education authorities introduced a new concept called “Happy Education,” which was essentially designed to ease the burden of schoolwork on students. But the initiative has not been successful because more and more Chinese parents have been forcing their children to participate in extracurricular intellectual activities.

Share
China's Dirty Web Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

China’s Dirty Web

Dylan Levi King November 1, 2019

Taiwan’s historic pride parade is celebration for Asia and reminder that the fight isn’t over

Nick Aspinwall October 31, 2019

Rising sea levels to turn Shanghai into a swamp — study

Lucas Niewenhuis October 31, 2019

China asks: Should a 13-year-old boy get the death sentence for killing a 10-year-old girl?

Jiayun Feng October 30, 2019

The Holy and the Broken

Yangyang Cheng October 30, 2019

Hospital workers suspended for selling pop star JJ Lin’s medical waste

Jiayun Feng October 29, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.