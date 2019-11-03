 Chinese reactions to the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry - SupChina
Chinese reactions to the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry

PoliticsVideo

Before he became president, Donald Trump was hailed by Chinese commentators as a game-changer, hailed for his business acumen and unconventional politics. (Chinese Americans liked him too.) This was, of course, before the Chinese really got to know Trump: Before he broke precedent to take a call with Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen as president-elect, and before he launched a trade war that is costing American and Chinese businesses alike.

As he now faces the possibility of impeachment — a process that was initiated on September 24 — we were naturally curious about how China might view this news, and also get an update on what Chinese people think of Trump himself. I asked around:

U.S.-China relations is also a subject that will come up often during the next presidential election, so we should expect more awareness of the other country from both sides.

2020 U.S. presidential election China tracker

A couple of select quotes:

“(My impression) isn’t as good as when Obama was in office. I don’t think Trump is good for our relationship (with the U.S.). I think public opinion, trade, economy has all been impacted. Personally, my impression of him is not good.”

“Unless they can find something crazy in what Trump did, I think the chances for impeachment are unlikely.”

As for Trump publicly asking China and Chiense president Xi Jinping to help him investigate the Bidens:

“This is America’s business. It has nothing to do with other countries,” one interviewee said. “I’m confident that Mr. Xi will not help Trump look into this.”

Watch the video for more.

No Party for Cao Dong’s title song for ‘Devotion,’ like the game itself, deserved better Previous post
Victor Zheng

Victor Zheng is a Chinese-American who grew up Virginia. In China, he has acted in web series, produced videos, and appeared on reality shows. He hopes to use his experiences and media influence to strengthen mutual understanding between China and the rest of the world, whether that be through conversations at the gym or by dancing on Chinese television. Victor currently resides in Beijing.

