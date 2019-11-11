 Alipay opens to foreigners (but it doesn’t work very well) - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Alipay opens to foreigners (but it doesn’t work very well)

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Newsletter

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

In the last four years, China has gone almost cashless — even beggars accept alms given by mobile phone payment. This has made travel quite inconvenient for people who don’t have a Chinese bank account because getting a mobile payment account is difficult without one.

Some Chinese platforms have attempted to accommodate foreigners before. For instance, Tencent’s WeChat Pay, one of the two popular mobile payment systems, already supports credit cards issued by foreign providers, but the functionality of the payment service is limited compared with what local users get.

Now Alibaba-affiliated fintech giant Ant Financial “has introduced an international version of its mobile payment app, Alipay, allowing travelers to link foreign bank cards to the service for use in China,” per TechNode.

In theory, Alipay allows foreigners to:

  • Buy a prepaid digital bank card through the Bank of Shanghai, which can be scanned for QR code payments.
  • Link those cards to debit or credit cards from other countries.
  • Hold up to 2,000 yuan ($285), for up to 90 days, with any leftover funds automatically refunded.

BUT in practice, there are many issues with Alipay’s new feature. We asked SupChina Access subscribers about their experience with the new app, and they told us of many problems. Some international credit cards simply didn’t work with the app, and others found that they were unable to “top up” the Alipay account with additional money. Also, transferring money between Alipay accounts did not seem to be possible, according to one reader.

Share
Childhood memories from a Chinese ‘stunt drinker’ and his global fans Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Childhood memories from a Chinese ‘stunt drinker’ and his global fans

The editors November 11, 2019

Trump likes tariffs — can a China deal be signed?

The editors November 11, 2019

Rising sea levels to sink Shanghai, says study

The editors November 4, 2019

A Chinese economic zone in space

The editors November 4, 2019

Beijing will not let Hong Kong decide its own future

The editors November 4, 2019

Get ready for Beijing bitcoin

The editors November 4, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.