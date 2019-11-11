Andrew Yang warns ‘new Cold War’ with China is bad for U.S.

“We’re not going to be able to address global threats like climate change and even collaborate on artificial intelligence if we don’t have a certain level of cooperation between the U.S. and China,” presidential candidate Andrew Yang told SupChina before a fundraising event in New York City on November 10. “Right now, unfortunately, our relationship is trending in the wrong direction…towards a new Cold War.” Yang says that a part of this is a “perception that America sometimes falls into that the world is a zero sum game, and if another country is benefitting, that’s somehow bad for the United States.” At the same time, Chinese IP piracy and human rights issues need to be addressed, he adds.
