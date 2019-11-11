 Childhood memories from a Chinese ‘stunt drinker’ and his global fans - SupChina
Childhood memories from a Chinese ‘stunt drinker’ and his global fans

Photo credit: SupChina illustration

Liú Shìchāo 刘世超, the farmer from rural Hebei who has gone viral on Twitter for developing his own style of what Deadspin dubbed “stunt drinking,” is doing more for Chinese soft power than the billions the Party wastes on CGTN and the China Daily.

Using translation software, he tweeted:

I grew up in a rural village. when I was a child, I did farm work like irrigation, sewing seeds, ploughing (using cattle), harvest (by reaphook) with my parents and brother. It was hard, but I was happy. I played with my little friends, many many interesting things. I miss them.

My foreign friends, tell me something about your childhood. Do you miss that time and your childhood friends? I miss them. I miss those simple happiness. Good night.

Read the comments and enjoy the increasingly rare feeling that humans can actually just get along when they choose to.

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

