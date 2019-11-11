 The man who unified China and commissioned the Terracotta Warriors - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

The man who unified China and commissioned the Terracotta Warriors

Column

This week’s column comes from two of Kaiser’s answers originally posted to Quora on February 24, 2011 and October 27, 2011:

For what is Qin Shi Huang (秦始皇) most well-known or remembered? What were his biggest contributions to China?

The founding emperor of the Qin Dynasty (r. 221 BCE to 210 BCE) Yíng Zhèng 嬴政, known to history as Qín Shǐ Huáng 秦始皇, is best known as the man who unified China after the long chaos of the Warring States period. By the time of his birth in 259 BCE, the literally thousands of feudal states of the Zhou Dynasty, which essentially collapsed in 771 BCE, had been narrowed down to seven kingdoms: Qi, Chu, Yan, Han, Zhao, Wei, and Qin. Qin, in modern-day Shaanxi Province (on the Wei River valley in western China) and centered near the city of modern Xi’an, was closely associated with the Legalist school of thought, which espoused that no man should be above the state, and that the ends of the state should supersede all else. During his reign as king of Qin, from 246 BCE, Ying Zheng successfully prosecuted wars against the other six states.

He is remembered as a brutal and ruthless tyrant who survived three well-known assassination attempts that have been portrayed in probably dozens of Chinese films. His contempt for other schools of thought that flourished in the Warring States period — a time when many political theories, from Confucianism to Mohism to Daoism, were current — was made famous in his “burning the books and burying the scholars,” which was just what it sounds like. He also connected numerous existing border walls in northern China into the first “Great Wall,” though it was a mostly tamped earth construction and not the impressive masonry wall you see today, which was built mostly during the Ming Dynasty (AD 1368-1644). He ordered the standardization of weights and measures, as well as the width of axles for chariots and carts; and he standardized the Chinese writing system (the “small seal” script). He also created the basic political institutions (six government ministries, the system of prefectures, many other features of the Chinese bureaucracy) that would characterize imperial China for 2,000 years.

He’s also well known for having pursued the elixir of immortality, dispatching an expedition of some thousand young men and an equal number of women in search of, legend has it, the “fairy islands” of Penglai, said to lie to the east off China’s shores. Some claim, probably erroneously, that they made landfall in Japan and became the ancestors of the modern Japanese.

Ying Zheng was succeeded by his son, who was equally brutal but lacked his father’s organizational capabilities. A rebellion began in 209 BCE, led by Xiang Yu, a noble of the Chu state; a rival rebel named Liu Bang, of much humbler origins, bested Xiang Yu in battle and founded the dynasty that would succeed Qin: the Han Dynasty, which would consolidate the institutions created by Qin and last considerably longer, until 9 AD, when it was toppled by a reform-minded minister. The Han was restored in AD 25 and continued officially until 220 AD.

You might also know Qin Shi Huang as the emperor who commissioned the enormous necropolis of Terracotta Warriors:

For the Xi’an traveler, learn about the man behind the Terracotta Army

Kuora is a weekly column.

Share
Bare Branches Previous post
Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

Related articles

China embraced Western classical music because it was superior

Kaiser Kuo November 4, 2019

The SupChina Quiz: Happy Halloween

Kaiser Kuo October 31, 2019

No one has destroyed Chinese culture quite like the Chinese

Kaiser Kuo October 28, 2019

The world is backsliding toward autocracy. Is China to blame?

Kaiser Kuo October 21, 2019

The revolutionary movements that toppled the Qing

Kaiser Kuo October 14, 2019

Communist Party rule over China, somewhat improbably, makes it to 70 years

Kaiser Kuo September 30, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.