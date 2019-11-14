 Sinica Podcast: A mouthwatering episode with Fuchsia Dunlop - SupChina
Sinica Podcast: A mouthwatering episode with Fuchsia Dunlop

Podcast

This week’s Sinica Podcast is now live.

Fuchsia Dunlop, the preeminent writer on Chinese cuisine in the English language, has published a completely revised and updated version of Land of Plenty, her classic book on Sichuan cookery, containing 70 new recipes. Her newest book is titled The Food of Sichuan. She joins Kaiser and guest host Jim Millward of Georgetown University in a discussion of this wildly popular cuisine — and how to get started as a Sichuan chef in your own kitchen.

12:18: Are there eight regional cuisines in China?

21:20: Sichuanese food going global

26:37: Sichuan cooking 101

35:01: Useful “hacks” for cooking and preparation

41:20: Food fads in China and how they migrate

Listen now to: Fuchsia Dunlop on ‘The Food of Sichuan’

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

