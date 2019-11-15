Featured on SupChina 2019/11/15

How do you build a digital presence in China as a foreign business? Find out the answer at the NEXT China conference.

Death threats for opponent of internet addiction center in China

It’s been two years since Yuzhang Academy (豫章书院 Yùzhāngshūyuàn), a Confucian institute that purportedly treats internet addiction in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, closed its doors after a high-profile scandal over its use of torture methods on students. But earlier this month, the facility came under the public eye again after a Weibo user claimed he has received death threats from people associated with the school because of his commitment to helping former attendees seek legal justice against their abusers.

Bare branches: A brief history of China’s wildest consumer holiday

“Singles Day” in China began as an ad hoc attempt at self-mockery. It is now the world’s largest shopping day.

The man who unified China and commissioned the Terracotta Warriors

The founding emperor of the Qin dynasty (ruled 221 B.C.E. to 210 B.C.E.), Yíng Zhèng 嬴政, known to history as Qín Shǐ Huáng 秦始皇, is best known as the man who unified China after the long chaos of the Warring States period, often through brutal means advocated by the Legalist school of thought.

Friday Song: ‘Forgive me for loving freedom’: The enduring Hong Kong rock anthem

For 25 years, the 1993 ballad “Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies” from the Hong Kong band BEYOND has soared above protests, marches, and rallies in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.