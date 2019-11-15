 Featured on SupChina 2019/11/15 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Featured on SupChina 2019/11/15

Newsletter

download 16

How do you build a digital presence in China as a foreign business? Find out the answer at the NEXT China conference.

For international brands, establishing a presence in or breaking into the China market in the digital era can be both exciting and risky. Wonder why? Jimmy Robinson, co-founder and director of PingPong Digital, will be at SupChina’s NEXT China conference to answer your questions.

Will the U.S.-China trade dispute (perversely) open new opportunities for cross-border investment? Find out at the NEXT China conference.

Chinese deals approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) seem to clear at a rate of 50–60 percent under the Trump administration, whereas the percentage was over 95 percent when Obama was in office. Interested in learning more about how to navigate CFIUS’s review process and what new opportunities might arise in the landscape of cross-border investment? Global law firm King & Wood Mallesons will be at our NEXT China conference to answer your questions.

Death threats for opponent of internet addiction center in China

It’s been two years since Yuzhang Academy (豫章书院 Yùzhāngshūyuàn), a Confucian institute that purportedly treats internet addiction in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, closed its doors after a high-profile scandal over its use of torture methods on students. But earlier this month, the facility came under the public eye again after a Weibo user claimed he has received death threats from people associated with the school because of his commitment to helping former attendees seek legal justice against their abusers.

Bare branches: A brief history of China’s wildest consumer holiday

“Singles Day” in China began as an ad hoc attempt at self-mockery. It is now the world’s largest shopping day.

The man who unified China and commissioned the Terracotta Warriors

The founding emperor of the Qin dynasty (ruled 221 B.C.E. to 210 B.C.E.), Yíng Zhèng 嬴政, known to history as Qín Shǐ Huáng 秦始皇, is best known as the man who unified China after the long chaos of the Warring States period, often through brutal means advocated by the Legalist school of thought.

Friday Song: ‘Forgive me for loving freedom’: The enduring Hong Kong rock anthem

For 25 years, the 1993 ballad “Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies” from the Hong Kong band BEYOND has soared above protests, marches, and rallies in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Share
Sinica Podcast Network 2019/11/15 Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Rare leaked documents detail China’s abuse of Muslims in Xinjiang

The editors November 18, 2019

A tipping point in Hong Kong?

The editors November 18, 2019

Mood music, but still no U.S.-China trade deal

The editors November 18, 2019

Brazil’s Trumpian president softens on China

The editors November 18, 2019

Women initiate over 70 percent of divorces in China

The editors November 18, 2019

Week in Review 2019/11/15

The editors November 15, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.