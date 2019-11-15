Sinica Podcast Network 2019/11/15

Sinica Podcast: Fuchsia Dunlop on ‘The Food of Sichuan’

Kaiser and guest host Jim Millward interview Fuchsia Dunlop, the preeminent writer on Chinese cuisine in the English language. She has recently published a completely revised and updated version of Land of Plenty, her classic book on Sichuan cookery, containing 70 new recipes.

NüVoices: Sino-Black relations with Keisha Brown

In this episode, Keisha Brown explains the history of Sino-Black relations, tells the story of influential African-American individuals like W. E. B. Du Bois and Langston Hughes and their ties to China, and the changing perceptions of race and identity in China.

Strangers in China, Chapter 5: Far from home, part 1

This episode explores what it’s like growing up on China’s economic periphery, removed from the ever-growing metropolitan areas along the coast, as well as some familiar stresses of growing up, how these experiences shape who we become, and the unfamiliarity of living in a new place.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 103

This week, on episode 103 of the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Beijing’s former vice mayor pleads guilty to taking $19 million in bribes, Alibaba inches toward a second IPO in Hong Kong, and an update on the tepid and tentative trade agreement being hashed out between Beijing and Washington.

ChinaEconTalk: Reinterpreting Beijing and its history

Jeremiah Jenne, history teacher, writer, and the man behind Beijing by Foot, is in the guest seat this week. He speaks with Jordan about the changes — both tangible and intangible — that Beijing has undergone in the last few decades.