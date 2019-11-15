 Today's news 2019/11/15 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Today’s news 2019/11/15

Newsletter

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Two former executives of a Chinese unit of Herbalife Nutrition were criminally charged in the United States on Thursday over an alleged decade-long scheme to bribe Chinese government officials and circumvent the company’s internal accounting controls, a person familiar with the matter said… Both defendants are 51-year-old Chinese citizens and remain at large.

Mainland China’s total lottery sales for September stood at 36.4 billion yuan ($5.19 billion), down 13 percent year-on-year, according to official data published on Thursday by the country’s Ministry of Finance. Sales of lottery products have now declined for eighth straight months, according to official data.

China’s JD.com Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, boosted by stronger sales in its core ecommerce business, sending its shares up nearly 7 percent. The company attributed the strong results to growth in lower-tier cities…

The company’s total net revenue rose 28.7% to 134.8 billion yuan ($19.27 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts had expected revenue of 128.6 billion yuan.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved BeiGene Ltd’s lymphoma treatment, validating the China-based drugmaker’s strategy of largely using data from trials held outside the United States to file for approval…

The FDA granted accelerated approval to the capsules for treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma, who have received at least one prior therapy.

Mantle cell lymphoma is a rare, aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer that most often affects men aged over 60. The company estimates between 3,000 and 4,000 new patients were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2015.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Sweden’s minister for culture will be banned from entering China if she attends a literary award ceremony on Friday for detained Swedish bookseller Guì Mǐnhǎi 桂敏海, Beijing’s ambassador to the Nordic country said on Friday.

Gui Minhai, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen, was abducted in Thailand in 2015 and is now detained in China. When based in Hong Kong, he published books critical of China’s leaders, and the case has soured ties between Sweden and China.

Svenska PEN, a literary organization, has awarded Gui Minhai the 2019 Tucholsky Prize, praising his work in the service of free speech. An empty chair will symbolically represent the writer at the ceremony in Stockholm on Friday, Svenska PEN said. As is customary, the award is to be presented by Swedish Culture Minister Amanda Lind.

“If Amanda Lind, in spite of our advice, attends this ceremony, then no government representatives responsible for cultural affairs will be welcome to China,” Chinese Ambassador Guì Cóngyǒu 桂从友ui told Swedish news agency TT.

…Sweden’s foreign ministry said its view remained that China should release Gui Minhai and that it had contacted Chinese authorities over the ambassador’s statements.

“It is not okay to interfere with what the Swedish government does,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Internet regulators in Shanghai have shut down Chinese news website Business Times after it refused to comply with an official order to change its name and cease “unauthorized” reporting activities.

The bilingual outlet’s parent company, whose name translates to Shanghai Leading News Information Technology, used the “Business Times” name to “illegally conduct interviews, publish, and reprint online news and information,” thereby disrupting the distribution of news on the internet and misleading the public, according to a Wednesday announcement [in Chinese] by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

A family of strongmen are eyeing a return to power in Sri Lanka’s presidential election on Saturday, an outcome that could also shift the island nation back toward China.

The Rajapaksas, once a powerful force in the island nation’s politics who lost the presidency in 2015, are staging a comeback. This time Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 70, is running for the top job, backed by family members including his brother Mahinda, who enjoyed warm ties with Beijing during his 10-year rule.

Tokyo confirmed last month that a Japanese man in his 40s had been held by Chinese authorities since September on suspicion of violating Chinese laws, without providing details…

“We confirmed his return…I’m glad he is back to Japan safely,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters without disclosing the details of the charges. “This is a case that Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe and I strongly pressed on China and this has borne fruit.”

In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry said the man — who they identified as Nobu Iwatani — confessed to collecting a large amount of “classified information”.

 

“The facts are clear, the evidence is conclusive,” said spokesman Gěng Shuǎng 耿爽 at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The man is suspected of violating both China’s criminal and counter-espionage laws and is awaiting trial on bail, Geng told reporters, adding that the man left China on Friday and returned to his home country…

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

OPINIONS, OP-EDS, AND RANTS:  

  • How the U.S. should deal with China
    U.S. doesn’t need to break up with China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    Scott Kennedy and Jude Blanchette write: “The Trump administration’s policies are drawing the two nations toward a self-destructive decoupling. There’s a better way.”
  • Western disillusionment with China
    The West is now surer that China is not about to liberalize / The Economist
    Columnist Chaguan attended the Stockholm China Forum, “a semi-annual meeting for politicians, officials, ambassadors, business bosses, scholars and journalists hosted by Sweden’s foreign ministry and the German Marshall Fund, a think-tank,” where the mood was gloomy:

Long ago at these gatherings Western speakers urged China, too, to be smart. They would craft clever ways to explain why liberal economic and even political reforms would be in China’s own interests. Not this time. A reform-minded Chinese speaker said his country was “too big, too old and too conservative” to adopt a different model. Some of the Westerners dared to suggest that autocratic statism might harm China in the long term. Chinese counterparts scolded them for “cultural arrogance”. Talking is better than fighting, but it can still feel pretty bleak.

Share
Featured on SupChina 2019/11/15 Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Rare leaked documents detail China’s abuse of Muslims in Xinjiang

The editors November 18, 2019

A tipping point in Hong Kong?

The editors November 18, 2019

Mood music, but still no U.S.-China trade deal

The editors November 18, 2019

Brazil’s Trumpian president softens on China

The editors November 18, 2019

Women initiate over 70 percent of divorces in China

The editors November 18, 2019

Week in Review 2019/11/15

The editors November 15, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.