Today’s news 2019/11/15

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Herbalife bribery in China

Chinese ex-Herbalife execs charged in US over decade-long bribery scheme / Reuters via SCMP

Two former executives of a Chinese unit of Herbalife Nutrition were criminally charged in the United States on Thursday over an alleged decade-long scheme to bribe Chinese government officials and circumvent the company’s internal accounting controls, a person familiar with the matter said… Both defendants are 51-year-old Chinese citizens and remain at large.

ICBC bid-rigging in New York

Former executive at Chinese bank pleads guilty in bid-rigging case / WSJ (paywall)

Peter Volino, a former vice president at the New York brokerage unit of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, “pleaded guilty to a criminal antitrust charge, the latest defendant ensnared in a federal crackdown on the market for American depositary receipts.”

Mainland China lottery sales down 13 percent in September / GGRAsia

Mainland China’s total lottery sales for September stood at 36.4 billion yuan ($5.19 billion), down 13 percent year-on-year, according to official data published on Thursday by the country’s Ministry of Finance. Sales of lottery products have now declined for eighth straight months, according to official data.

JD has a good quarter

China’s JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise / Reuters

China’s JD.com Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, boosted by stronger sales in its core ecommerce business, sending its shares up nearly 7 percent. The company attributed the strong results to growth in lower-tier cities…

The company’s total net revenue rose 28.7% to 134.8 billion yuan ($19.27 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts had expected revenue of 128.6 billion yuan.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

New lymphoma treatment

China’s BeiGene gets FDA approval for drug to treat rare form of lymphoma / Reuters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved BeiGene Ltd’s lymphoma treatment, validating the China-based drugmaker’s strategy of largely using data from trials held outside the United States to file for approval…

The FDA granted accelerated approval to the capsules for treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma, who have received at least one prior therapy.

Mantle cell lymphoma is a rare, aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer that most often affects men aged over 60. The company estimates between 3,000 and 4,000 new patients were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2015.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Losing friends in Sweden

China envoy threatens Sweden over award to detained writer Gui Minhai / Reuters

Sweden’s minister for culture will be banned from entering China if she attends a literary award ceremony on Friday for detained Swedish bookseller Guì Mǐnhǎi 桂敏海, Beijing’s ambassador to the Nordic country said on Friday.

Gui Minhai, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen, was abducted in Thailand in 2015 and is now detained in China. When based in Hong Kong, he published books critical of China’s leaders, and the case has soured ties between Sweden and China.

Svenska PEN, a literary organization, has awarded Gui Minhai the 2019 Tucholsky Prize, praising his work in the service of free speech. An empty chair will symbolically represent the writer at the ceremony in Stockholm on Friday, Svenska PEN said. As is customary, the award is to be presented by Swedish Culture Minister Amanda Lind.

“If Amanda Lind, in spite of our advice, attends this ceremony, then no government representatives responsible for cultural affairs will be welcome to China,” Chinese Ambassador Guì Cóngyǒu 桂从友ui told Swedish news agency TT.

…Sweden’s foreign ministry said its view remained that China should release Gui Minhai and that it had contacted Chinese authorities over the ambassador’s statements.

“It is not okay to interfere with what the Swedish government does,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Internet censorship

Internet regulators shut down news site for defying desist order / Caixin

Internet regulators in Shanghai have shut down Chinese news website Business Times after it refused to comply with an official order to change its name and cease “unauthorized” reporting activities.

The bilingual outlet’s parent company, whose name translates to Shanghai Leading News Information Technology, used the “Business Times” name to “illegally conduct interviews, publish, and reprint online news and information,” thereby disrupting the distribution of news on the internet and misleading the public, according to a Wednesday announcement [in Chinese] by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

A family of strongmen are eyeing a return to power in Sri Lanka’s presidential election on Saturday, an outcome that could also shift the island nation back toward China.

The Rajapaksas, once a powerful force in the island nation’s politics who lost the presidency in 2015, are staging a comeback. This time Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 70, is running for the top job, backed by family members including his brother Mahinda, who enjoyed warm ties with Beijing during his 10-year rule.

Japanese man held on espionage charges released

Japanese ‘spy’ detained in China last month allowed to return home / SCMP

Tokyo confirmed last month that a Japanese man in his 40s had been held by Chinese authorities since September on suspicion of violating Chinese laws, without providing details…

“We confirmed his return…I’m glad he is back to Japan safely,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters without disclosing the details of the charges. “This is a case that Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe and I strongly pressed on China and this has borne fruit.”

In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry said the man — who they identified as Nobu Iwatani — confessed to collecting a large amount of “classified information”.

“The facts are clear, the evidence is conclusive,” said spokesman Gěng Shuǎng 耿爽 at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The man is suspected of violating both China’s criminal and counter-espionage laws and is awaiting trial on bail, Geng told reporters, adding that the man left China on Friday and returned to his home country…

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Sculpture

Artist Anish Kapoor plays with reality in his debut solo show in China, which brings his mirror sculptures indoors for the first time / SCMP

British artist Anish Kapoor’s debut solo exhibition in China creates the illusion he has transformed a temple. Stainless steel works in the form of a concave mirror “turn the world upside down” at the Imperial Ancestral Temple, just outside the Forbidden City in Beijing, the artist says.

OPINIONS, OP-EDS, AND RANTS:

How the U.S. should deal with China

U.S. doesn’t need to break up with China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

Scott Kennedy and Jude Blanchette write: “The Trump administration’s policies are drawing the two nations toward a self-destructive decoupling. There’s a better way.”

The West is now surer that China is not about to liberalize / The Economist

Columnist Chaguan attended the Stockholm China Forum, “a semi-annual meeting for politicians, officials, ambassadors, business bosses, scholars and journalists hosted by Sweden’s foreign ministry and the German Marshall Fund, a think-tank,” where the mood was gloomy:

Long ago at these gatherings Western speakers urged China, too, to be smart. They would craft clever ways to explain why liberal economic and even political reforms would be in China’s own interests. Not this time. A reform-minded Chinese speaker said his country was “too big, too old and too conservative” to adopt a different model. Some of the Westerners dared to suggest that autocratic statism might harm China in the long term. Chinese counterparts scolded them for “cultural arrogance”. Talking is better than fighting, but it can still feel pretty bleak.