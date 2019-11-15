Week in Review 2019/11/15

Listen

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 104

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: military technology, gene editing, and quantum computing enter China’s primary school curriculum, China lifts a four-year ban on U.S. poultry, and Singapore becomes a prime destination for investors looking away from Hong Kong. In addition, we speak with Caixin Global managing editor Doug Young about Didi’s IPO plans…