Week in Review 2019/11/15

Newsletter

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:

  • University campuses became battlegrounds in Hong Kong, as police broke a previous unwritten rule treating them as safe havens. The Chinese University of Hong Kong and other colleges canceled classes for the rest of the semester, as protesters engaged in clashes with police that looked like medieval sieges.
  • A second protester was shot by police with live bullets, on Monday, November 11, the same day that a man was lit on fire following an argument with demonstrators.
  • Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 commented publicly on the protests, saying, “Stopping violence, controlling chaos, and restoring order are Hong Kong’s most urgent duties.” State media featured these comments more prominently than any previous coverage of Hong Kong, and a deluge of propaganda articles followed calling for more arrests and stricter punishments for protesters.
  • The U.S. and China have still reached no agreement on rolling back tariffs, or on how much China would purchase in U.S. agricultural products and when. Meanwhile, two reports came out this week with dramatically different takes on U.S.-China relations: John L. Graham and Benjamin Leffel wrote, “The data of the last 25 years portray U.S.-China commerce as the most synergistic bi-lateral relationship in world history, bringing peace along with mutual prosperity.” Meanwhile, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission released a nearly 600-page report that raised alarm about a multitude of aspects of the U.S. relationship with China, and generally advised Washington to get substantially tougher on Beijing. Chinese companies are paying no heed to any of this, as they continue to prioritize New York over Hong Kong for their future IPOs.
  • Women initiate over 70 percent of divorces in China, Zhōu Qiáng 周强, president of the Supreme People’s Court, revealed. This contrasts with long-held assumptions that Chinese women tend to endure unhappy marriages due to societal expectations and economic pressures.
  • Xi Jinping visited Greece, where officials made friendly noises about the start of a “new era,” and agreed on new Chinese energy investments in Greece. Xi also offered to help Greece retrieve the contested Parthenon Marbles from the U.K., where they are kept at the British Museum, despite decades of Greek complaints.
  • Xi then went to Brazil, where he schmoozed with President Jair Bolsonaro, who gladly returned the favor despite his fiery rhetoric about China on the campaign trail last year. Brazil was rewarded with a billion-dollar investment in the port of Sao Luis via China Communications Construction Company.
  • Chinese company sentiment may be deteriorating, according to a post by well-connected lawyer Dan Harris on his China Law Blog. Companies that his firm helps advise are increasingly exhibiting short-term thinking similar to Russian companies in the 1990s.
  • Alibaba recorded $38.4 billion in sales during its genius annual publicity stunt, Singles Day, while rival JD.com reported $29 billion from bandwagoning on the same concept.
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

