 A tipping point in Hong Kong? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

A tipping point in Hong Kong?

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Newsletter

GettyImages 1183015751

Photo credit: Protesters throw molotov cocktails at an armed police vehicle at the edge of Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 17 / Getty images

The situation in Hong Kong is as volatile as it has ever been, as every day of the past week has brought fresh, violent clashes between protesters and police. This is the first time that the upheaval has not slowed during a single weekday. Two significant police actions ensured this:

  • A second protester was shot by police with live bullets on November 11, as we covered last week.
  • Police laid siege to university campuses, which had previously been treated as safe havens. We don’t mean “laid siege” figuratively, either: Pitched battles over bridges connecting campuses to the city literally looked like medieval battles, and at one point, police surrounded the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) as if it were a military target. Multiple colleges canceled classes for the rest of the semester.

“[I]t’s felt like we’re at some type of tipping point since Wednesday. What’s happening right now is simply unsustainable,” writes the anonymous Hong Kong–based scholar behind the Being Water newsletter.

It may only get worse from here: The government appears dead-set on restoring order by force, rather than by any political resolution.

  • “Stopping violence, controlling chaos, and restoring order are Hong Kong’s most urgent duties,” Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said on November 14 (English, Chinese). These unusually public comments on the situation from the Chinese leader were featured on state media more prominently than any previous coverage of Hong Kong. A deluge of propaganda articles followed, calling for more arrests and stricter punishments for protesters.
  • The Hong Kong government repeated the sentiment, saying that the most “urgent task” is to stop violence before the District Council elections on November 24 — or else the elections may be postponed, RTHK reports.

If you need a refresher on where the protests started, what the protesters want, and how a chasm of trust developed between the police and the Hong Kong public, we have published a new explainer on SupChina.

Share
Mood music, but still no U.S.-China trade deal Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Rare leaked documents detail China’s abuse of Muslims in Xinjiang

The editors November 18, 2019

Mood music, but still no U.S.-China trade deal

The editors November 18, 2019

Brazil’s Trumpian president softens on China

The editors November 18, 2019

Women initiate over 70 percent of divorces in China

The editors November 18, 2019

The end of China’s e-cig boom

The editors November 11, 2019

Hong Kong’s Monday of mayhem

The editors November 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.