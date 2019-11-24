 The anger of David Boring, the grief and rage of Hong Kong - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

The anger of David Boring, the grief and rage of Hong Kong

Culture

The album above, Unnatural Objects and Their Humans, features in Krish Raghav’s list of 70 songs for 70 years of the People’s Republic of China. The text below is adapted from that post.

David Boring’s 2017 debut album, Unnatural Objects and Their Humans, was a crystal ball. A jagged, sharp, screeching work of Hong Kong ennui and Hong Kong anger.

Everything is beautiful and everywhere hurts.
Everyone’s a victim.
Everything is boring.

Their world — withdrawn, alienating, gloriously noisy — was a “self-indulgent celebration of new age sufferings.” It was a mood board for the frustration and anger of the post-Occupy years. Their anger then is the anger we see now on the streets of Hong Kong — a grief and rage, considered and thoughtful and impatient and untamed.

They’re my absolute favorite band in the world right now.

70 songs for 70 years of the People’s Republic of China

Friday Song is SupChina’s weekly sign-off. Let us know what you thought of the week that was in the comments below, or email editors@supchina.com.

Share
Desperate Trump sidelines Hong Kong Previous post
Krish Raghav

Krish Raghav works for the Concrete & Grass Music Festival in Shanghai. He shares his hometown with Dhalsim from Street Fighter, but cannot shoot fireballs from his face.

Related articles

Till death brings us together: ‘Love Education’ review

Lux Chen November 22, 2019

Guzz’s ‘Walking in a Boundless Dream’ is therapeutic and spellbinding

Johanna Costigan November 15, 2019

‘Forgive me for loving freedom’: The enduring Hong Kong rock anthem

Krish Raghav November 8, 2019

Inside China’s staggeringly profitable influencer economy

Jiayun Feng November 7, 2019

No Party for Cao Dong’s title song for ‘Devotion,’ like the game itself, deserved better

Krish Raghav November 1, 2019

‘Mr. Vampire’: The definitive jiangshi movie

Tristan Shaw November 1, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.