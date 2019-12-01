A lull in the U.S.-China techno-trade war?

A quiet day in the U.S.-China techno-trade war (day 510):

It’s all copacetic before Thanksgiving. That’s the message officials from both the U.S. and China are giving about the trade talks. The latest from Trumpland is yesterday’s comment from the president that the “United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal.” Today, the People’s Daily seems to agree:

Top trade negotiators for China and the United States discussed solving issues regarding each other’s core concerns and reached consensus on properly addressing related issues in a phone call on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Commerce said.

American pork and soybean sales to China made for stronger-than-expected agricultural sales to China this year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data cited by Successful Farming.

“Moving to offset the impact his trade war has had on rural America, President Trump has bypassed Congress to send some $20 billion in aid to farmers, mostly going to a bundle of states that are essential to his reelection chances next year,” reports the Los Angeles Times (porous paywall).

The payments have ranged from as little as $2 for some small-scale farmers to more than $1 million each for some corporate agricultural enterprises… The payments are likely to reach nearly $25 billion by early next year, making them roughly twice the net cost to taxpayers of President Obama’s auto industry bailout during the Great Recession of 2008. Even so, they may fall short of fully covering farmers’ losses from the trade war with China or fully mitigating the political fallout Trump has faced in some Midwestern communities.

Tractor and farm equipment manufacturer Deere “delivered a more cautious outlook than expected for the year ahead as simmering U.S.-China trade tensions and difficult growing conditions keep North American farmers from replacing large equipment… The shares tumbled to a six-week low,” reports Bloomberg.

—Jeremy Goldkorn