 Dear reader test - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Dear reader test

Newsletter


Dear Access member,

We’re taking tomorrow off for the American holiday of Thanksgiving. If something huge breaks, we’ll send a note, otherwise, we’ll be back in your inbox on Friday. If you celebrate it, have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

If you’re in New York on December 4, you might be interested in an evening event from SupChina: The Greater Bay Area – China’s plan to build the world’s first mega city.

Our word of the day is Thanksgiving (感恩节 gǎn ēn jié).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief  

Share
After the champagne, a long road ahead: How Hong Kong's pan-democrats can capitalize on their election wins Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Trump signs bill supporting Hong Kong protesters

The editors December 2, 2019

TikTok’s censorship problem

The editors December 2, 2019

Are you working with a Chinese defense university?

The editors December 2, 2019

Job applicant from Henan wins discrimination suit

The editors December 2, 2019

Beijing district CDC director spreads homophobia for World AIDS Day

The editors December 2, 2019

A second major Xinjiang leak

The editors November 25, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.