Today’s news test

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

As China’s domestic gaming market faces increasingly stringent regulation, many companies in the sector have started to focus more on overseas markets. Among the most successful is startup Lilith Games whose ads for the popular “Rise of Kingdoms” (ROK) strategy series are often peppered across western social media platforms. The most recent ROK title pulled in more than $60 million from abroad in October, helping the startup to beat both Tencent and NetEase in overseas mobile game revenue for the month.

Angela Merkel said Europe should set up an agency that certifies components for the region’s fifth-generation wireless networks, in a bid to address safety concerns over equipment from Chinese suppliers including Huawei Technologies Co. The agency could set standards for components built into Europe’s 5G networks and be modeled on the European Medicines Agency, which evaluates pharmaceutical drugs in the European Union, the German chancellor said Wednesday in parliament.

French minister says country will not ban Huawei from 5G networks / Reuters via Caixin

France will not follow the position of the United States and bar Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from supplying gear for its 5G mobile network, Reuters reported Monday, citing comments from a French minister. Speaking to French media outlet BFM Business television, Junior Economy Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said (in French) there would be “no exclusion” of Huawei, although the government will reserve the power to subject all 5G equipment suppliers to national security checks.

China’s embrace of mobile payments is showing no signs of stopping. The country’s banks processed 59.5 billion electronic payments in the third quarter, representing a total of 612.9 trillion yuan ($87.2 trillion), according to figures published [in Chinese] Friday by the central bank. Of those payments, 27.3 billion were mobile transactions, representing a year-on-year rise of 61.1%. A total of 86.1 trillion yuan changed hands via mobile, an increase of 31.6% from the same period last year.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Chinese scientist Hè Jiànkuí 贺建奎 shocked the world by claiming he had helped make the first gene-edited babies. One year later, mystery surrounds his fate as well as theirs. He has not been seen publicly since January, his work has not been published and nothing is known about the health of the babies.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Xinjiang leaks: Beijing continues to push “vocational training camp” narrative

Huge leaks are exposing Xinjiang’s re-education camps. But don’t expect Beijing to back down / CNN

The Chinese government’s carefully constructed narrative around its Xinjiang detention centers appears to have been shattered by hundreds of pages of leaked documents published by Western media over the last two weeks… But don’t expect the Chinese government to demolish the camps and apologize…as far as Beijing is concerned, the world is on its side.

—Risa Hontiveros vows to push for an investigation by the Senate into claims that Beijing can control the electricity network —The operator has denied the accusations but Hontiveros says the controversy is a further example of Rodrigo Duterte cosying up to China

276 diplomatic posts: China leads in quantity, if not quality

China now has more diplomatic posts than any other country / BBC

For the first time, China now has more diplomatic posts around the world than any other country, an Australian think tank says. According to the Lowy Institute, China overtook the US in 2019, with 276 embassies and other representative offices globally.

God, too, must toe the Party line

China’s religion chiefs to double down on bringing doctrine in line with socialist dogma / SCMP

China’s religious leaders met in Beijing on Tuesday to work on ways to reinterpret religious doctrine to bring it in line with socialism, as the ruling Communist Party presses on with its campaign to “Sinicise” religion. The meeting, convened by Wāng Yáng 汪洋, the country’s top official overseeing religious affairs, focused on how to ensure that religious dogma “meets the requirements of the progressing times” and fits “core socialist values”, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Spy vs. spy in Australia, Taipei, and Beijing

Beijing accuses Taiwan’s ruling party of using spy case for political gain / SCMP

Beijing has accused Taipei of trying to deceive the Taiwanese public for political gain by launching an investigation into allegations made by Wáng Lìqiáng 王立強, the self-proclaimed Chinese spy who is seeking asylum in Australia. The comments came after officials from the Investigation Bureau on Monday questioned two executives from a Hong Kong company about charges levelled against them by Wang while they were on a visit to the island.

As we noted on Monday, several Australian scholars and other observers think Wang’s story has holes.

Scams and crimes

The China brothel scam. It’s baaaack. / China Law Blog

Seven years ago, we blogged about how we were getting calls from people who had visited a brothel in China and then were being threatened by alleged police officers seeking money… And then total silence…. Until recently.

Malaysia detains 104 Chinese citizens in online scam syndicate raid / SCMP

—The online scam, which was run out of Kota Kinabalu, targeted victims from China —This comes as Chinese con artists move their operations to Southeast Asia as the mainland clamps down on scams

Beijing asks Jakarta to send Taiwanese fraud suspects to China / Focus Taiwan

“The Chinese authorities have asked their Indonesian counterparts to send six Taiwanese fraud suspects, along with 79 Chinese suspects arrested earlier this week in the Southeast Asian country, to China for trial, Indonesian police told CNA Wednesday.”

91 arrested over online ‘romances’ / Xinhua via Shanghai Daily

“Police in south China’s Hainan Province have arrested 91 telecom and online fraud suspects, who swindled more than 3 million yuan ($430,000) in hundreds of cases since June.”

19 public officials sacked, 10 arrested for cover-up of 2003 murder / Caixin

The murder of a teacher 16 years ago in Hunan Province — hidden by “an intricate web of corruption” — has finally been exposed.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Dying on reality TV

Fans enraged by celebrity death on reality TV show / SupChina

Supermodel and actor Godfrey Gao (高以翔 Gāo Yǐxiáng), who grew up in Canada and spent his career mostly in Taiwan and the mainland, died on November 27 after suffering a heart attack while filming a Chinese reality TV show. His death has enraged fans, who blame the producers for neglecting safety standards to pursue ratings.

Discipline in classrooms

Teachers get more power to punish / Xinhua

A new regulation by China’s Ministry of Education aims to grant primary and middle school teachers more room in punishing their students in order to achieve better teaching results. The regulation…lists punishments available to teachers in three categories based on the level of severity of the offense, including naming and shaming, forced standing that lasts no longer than one class session, and suspension of class for no longer than one week.

China International Science Fiction Conference

China’s sci-fi conference host preheating bidding for 2023 Worldcon / Xinhua

Chinese sci-fi writers exchanged with peers from 14 countries at a three-day China International Science Fiction Conference, which ended Sunday in southwest Chinese city of Chengdu…the conference attracted more than 360 writers, experts and representatives from the science fiction sector, including 60 from overseas.