 How to write better-looking Chinese characters - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

How to write better-looking Chinese characters

Column

This week’s column comes from one of Kaiser’s answers originally posted to Quora on May 8, 2015:

How can I write better, calligraphy-like Hanzi?

One tip I would suggest is use a soft lead pencil (2B lead) when you practice, or use a quality fountain pen. Much of the beauty in calligraphy when writing Chinese characters is in the tapering and broadening of strokes, and this can’t be achieved with a ballpoint pen or most ink gel pens. Soft lead, though, does allow this, as will a fountain pen with a good nib. As with a brush-pen (毛笔 máobǐ) the width is just about pressure. When I was learning to write I was obsessed with trying to develop a nice hand and used a Waterman fountain pen for most of my practicing. (I never really did develop a nice hand, alas: Once I started using a computer to write Chinese my ability to write declined precipitously, and I’m sorely embarrassed now when called upon to write at all.)

There’s another kind of pen you should try to get called a 软头笔 ruǎntóubǐ. It’s basically a calligraphy brush but in pen form, and it produces gorgeous writing when yielded correctly without the muss and fuss of deploying the Four Treasures of the Studio.

But none of this is achievable unless you learn some of the basics of Chinese calligraphy first. Stroke order is of paramount importance. I would buy (or download online) calligraphy manuals and start with basic scripts like 楷书 (kǎishū — regular script). In Chinese stationery shops and bookstores, they sell these very cool calligraphy practice pads that allow you to use water instead of ink with a maobi (calligraphy brush) and provide templates for learning strokes and practicing characters. The writing disappears after 30 seconds or so and you can re-use it infinitely. Make sure you’re using a clean maobi though: A little ink, even just a little, will ruin it. Look up 万次水写布 (wàn cì shuǐ xiě bù) and you can find them. They’re certainly for sale on Taobao. Here’s an example of one:

Start simple, and go for very vanilla fonts before you get fancy. Learning kaishu will teach you most of what you need to learn, and you’ll find it translates well from maobi or ruantoubi to pencil or fountain pen.

Also see:

Kuora: The many reasons for learning Chinese

Kuora is a weekly column. Top image: Marco Zuppone on Unsplash

Share
After the champagne, a long road ahead: How Hong Kong's pan-democrats can capitalize on their election wins Previous post
Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

Related articles

The SupChina Quiz: Chinese holidays

Kaiser Kuo November 28, 2019

When did Chinese people start to self-identify as ‘Han’?

Kaiser Kuo November 25, 2019

How Islam arrived in China

Kaiser Kuo November 18, 2019

The man who unified China and commissioned the Terracotta Warriors

Kaiser Kuo November 11, 2019

China embraced Western classical music because it was superior

Kaiser Kuo November 4, 2019

The SupChina Quiz: Happy Halloween

Kaiser Kuo October 31, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.